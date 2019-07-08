Rock Springs Main Street/URA Announces Chalk The Walk Contest

Rock Springs, Wyoming (July 8, 2019) – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is introducing a new pop-up contest to welcome visitors to our community for the upcoming National High School Finals Rodeo. Chalk the Walk invites area residents to create welcome messages on the sidewalks throughout Downtown Rock Springs. The winning design will win some special SWAG from the National High School Finals Rodeo!

Advertisement

ENTRY DIRECTIONS:

To enter, simply snap a picture of your chalk design and upload it, along with the closest address of the design, to the COMMENTS section in the “Chalk the Walk Photos” thread that will be posted on the Downtown Rock Springs’ facebook page. All designs must be drawn on sidewalks throughout Downtown Rock Springs (Broadway, South Main, North Front, Pilot Butte, 5th Street, K Street and side streets.) All entries must be posted to this thread by 5:00 pm on Saturday, July 13.

Entrants may use their own chalk our pick up supplies for the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office at 603 S Main Street during regular business hours, while supplies last. Designs must be drawn between Thursday, July 11 and Saturday, July 13 in Downtown Rock Springs.

Whichever photo in the Chalk the Walk Photo thread on the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook page receives the most likes by 3:00 pm Wednesday, July 17 will be declared the winners. Full contest rules are below.

CONTEST RULES

1.) Designs should communicate a warm, welcoming message to the thousands of guests who will visit our community for the NHSFR. Any submission with profanity or content deemed inappropriate by our judges will be disqualified.

2.) There is no size requirement for the design. Make it as big or as small as you like!

3.) Designs must be done using washable chalk as the main form of media.

4.) Designs may be done on any public sidewalk, due to safety concerns, may not be done on streets. Entrants are prohibited from chalking any buildings, signs, or other City or private property. Entrants will be held responsible for any damage done to property. Please be respectful of business entrances and keep a watchful eye as not to impede pedestrian traffic.

5.) Address of the design must be within Downtown Rock Springs.

Advertisement

6.) Contest is open to all ages and entries may be completed by multiple artists. Only one prize will be awarded per contest submission.

7.) To enter contest, submit a photo of the design, with the address of the design, as a COMMENT to the “Chalk the Walk Photos Thread” that the will be posted to the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook page on Thursday, July 11.

8.) Photos can be submitted any time starting once the thread is posted Thursday, July 11 but must be posted no later than 5:00 pm Saturday, July 13, 2019 to qualify.

9.) If you are unable to photograph your design and/or are unable to post your photo on Facebook, but would still like to participate, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA via email at [email protected] no later than Friday, July 12 at 3:00 pm with the subject line: “Chalk the Walk Entry” and provide us with your name, phone number and address to arrange for someone to come snap a picture of your design for you and upload it to the Facebook photo thread.

9.) By entering the contest, you agree to the use of a photo of your design on a public Facebook page. The comment of the design photo that receives the most likes on Facebook by 3:00 pm on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 will be deemed the winner. In case of a tie, judges will decide the winner based on the image that communicates the best welcome message to our visitors. The judges’ decision is final.

10.) Inclement Weather: If no submissions are received due to inclement weather, contest will be canceled and no prizes will be awarded.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com