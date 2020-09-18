Shop local this Saturday in Downtown Rock Springs

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 18, 2020) — It’s simple, just spend $20 Downtown on the 19* to show your love for the merchants and all they bring to our community. Shop for gifts, go out to lunch, treat yourself to a manicure or massage or grab a gift. Starts at 9 a.m.

Check out these $20 specials offered by some of your favorite merchants:

• Bitter Creek Brewing – 2 for $20 (2 burgers, 2 fries, 2 sodas)

• Broadway Burger Station – 2 adult meals with fries and shakes for $20

• Broadway Theater – 2 tickets to the WYOmericana Caravan Tour for $20 (October 2)

• Coal Train Coffee Depot – 2 bagel sandwiches, 2 large specialty lattes and 2 pastries for $20

• Cowboy Crepes and Cafe – 2 crepes for $20

• Escape 307 – $20 for all adult admissions

• Escape Day Spa and Boutique – 20% off Eminence Organics Skincare line

• Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar – $25 gift card for $20

**Because the 20th of September is a Sunday, we’ll be celebrating and spending on 9/19 – please join us**