Shop Small, Support a Dream

Rock Springs, WY – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is introducing its new monthly campaign, “Spend $20 on the 20th.”
Locals and visitors are encouraged to get away from one-click ordering and paying extra for next-day delivery and shop small.
According to the Rock Springs URA, it’s easy: Just spend $20 at local Downtown businesses on the 20th of every month to show appreciation for merchants and all they bring to the community.
Make it fun: Shop for some gifts, go out to lunch or take a friend to your favorite hot spot for a cocktail.
There are a few advantages to shopping small in Downtown Rock Springs. The service is more personal, the community receives more support, and don’t forget immediate gratification.
“Customers don’t have to wait for a new outfit, toys, books or home décor to be delivered when they’re shopping in-store,” Trina Brittain, Marketing Events Coordinator pointed out.
According to Brittain, the “Spend $20 on the 20th” campaign is just a good monthly reminder for folks to support the “mom and pop” shops in Downtown Rock Springs.
“This is just a shift in our normal spending and an investment in our community,” Brittain mentioned.
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.