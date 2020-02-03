Showing of cult-classic film Rocky Horror Picture Show at Sweetwater County Library

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Feb. 3, 2020)- The Sweetwater County Library System will be hosting a showing of the cult-classic film, Rocky Horror Picture Show on February 14, 2020 at the Sweetwater County Library.

Those in attendance must be 18 or older

Advertisement

Audience participation scripts and props will be provided and costumes are encouraged. The showing of the film will take place from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm that Friday evening. Admission is free.

Advertisement

For additional information, call (307) 875-3615 or contact the library by email at [email protected]

You can also visit the library website at www.sweetwaterlibraries.com or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sweetlibraries/