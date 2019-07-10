Skyla Burrel To Headline Sweetwater Blues N’ Brews

Rock Springs, Wyoming (July 10, 2019) – On August 10 you can get your fill of great Blues and microbrews at the annual Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews Festival. Sweetwater Blues & Brews will take place in Bunning Park and admission is just $5. Proceeds benefit the Rock Springs Main Street/URA for ongoing downtown redevelopment projects.

This year’s entertainment line-up includes:

12:30 p.m. – Will Baxter Band

1:30 p.m. – Sin City Screamers

2:30 p.m. – WY5

3:30 p.m. – Lionel Young

4:30 p.m. – Will Baxter Band

5:30 p.m. – Sin City Screamers

6:30 p.m. – WY5

7:30 p.m. – Lionel Young

8:30 p.m. – Skyla Burrel

Will Baxter Band:

With a blend of soulful originals and tasteful covers, The Will Baxter Band is built to get you dancing. With electrifying live performances in Salt Lake City, Park City, Provo, Ogden, and beyond, they’re bringing their take on old-school r&b across the country. Check out the live music calendar to view upcoming shows, listen to the latest album, and connect on social media. The Will Baxter Band is an improvisational band that is best experienced live. Will Baxter’s soulful voice and electrifying guitar lead the band, with Wachira Wiagwa-Stone laying down the groove on drums. Adam Fifield rounds out the band on bass and Hammond organ.

Sin City Screamers:

Singer, songwriter Chuck Dittman is a local musician. He’s been playing professionally in the area for thirty years. Chuck plays a variety of music and draws primarily on blues and jazz for his own music as well as interpretations of classic, blues, rock and folk mus

A native of Maine, Amy Rasdall began her career in music at the age of 10. Her father worked extra jobs so that he could buy her a guitar for Christmas in 1987. She has been playing ever since.

From 1995 to 1999, she attended Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts. She earned a Bachelor of Music in Music Business Management. This degree track earned Amy many jobs and internships, such as the role of President of Heavy Rotation Records and President of the Music Business Association at Berklee. After graduating, she went on to work for PKA Management in Boston where she was the Executive Assistant to President Keith Garde (former co-manager of Aerosmith). The company was a consultant to Aerosmith and personal management team to Reockapella, Luxx and Brand New Immortals.

Monetarily and physically, she needed to take time off from the music scene, as Hollywood had taken its toll. After moving to Wyoming, recharging for a decade and starting a family, she returned in 2009 with her brand, Sick Like Me. Amy founded the record label of the same name in 2012 and released her first EP entitled, “The Drum Cave Sessions” in April of 2013, enlisting other Berklee Alumni as key performers on her recordings. Her instrumental song, “All 9 of Us” appeared on the nationally-aired reality TV show, “Gearheads” in March of 201

Currently, Amy has turned her business – Sick Like Me Music, LLC – into a production, promotion and management company geared toward representing local and regional music.

Amy is an Elite member of GoGirlsMusic.com and is also a member of the Songwriting and Music Business Community headed by Amanda Williams out of Nashville, TN.

WY5:

For the last two years, the band WY5 has been entertaining audiences in Southwest Wyoming with their eclectic blend of blues, rock, pop, funk, and even a bit of country music. Playing a variety of venues, events, and festivals, this group aims to please by making sure that every listener will hear a song that appeals to their individual taste in music.

A huge part of this band’s success is owed to the talent of the members. WY5 has assembled a group of some of the finest musicians in the State of Wyoming, each expert on their respective instruments and devoted to giving audiences a fantastic show. The lineup includes Jessica Yerkovich on vocals, Joe Barbuto on the keyboard, Cliff Wittstruck on guitar, Dave Jensen on Bass, and Michael Weiss on drums.

Lionel Young:

Lionel Young is a high energy performer with a bent for the blues. The LIONEL YOUNG BAND, winners of numerous awards for best in and around the Colorado region, won the 2011 International Blues Challenge (IBC) band competition. Added to his victory at the 2008 IBC in the solo-duo catagory, that makes Lionel Young the first double champion in the history of the IBC.

Fans of the inspired, classically trained Young, love his distinctive brand of blues on the electric violin. The band’s show features not only originals but also interpretations of blues classics by Willie Dixon, Leadbelly, T-Bone Walker, Muddy Waters & Magic Sam, among others. His award-winning compositions include “Brown Cloud Over Denver” and “Summertime,” stir up social concerns and soothe the weary soul.

Born in Rochester, New York, Lionel Young began taking violin lessons at the age of six with Anastasia Jempelis at the Eastman School of Music. He was a member of the Pittsburgh Opera-Ballet Orchestra and the National Repertory Orchestra which commissioned him to play bluegrass and blues for their summer festival and on a tour of Japan, Taiwan, and Korea during the 1988 Summer Olympic Music Festival.

Throughout his career, Mr. Young has won numerous awards including: The Young Artist Award (Pittsburgh Symphony); The Concerto Contest (Carnegie-Mellon); The Passamenic Award (Branchwood String Quartet); and the award for the Best Blues Band in Westword’s Best of Denver. He won a position with The Denver Chamber Orchestra and premiered a solo piece by William Hill.

Lionel has had the honor of working with such show biz luminaries as: Count Basie, Stevie Wonder, Jimmy Paige/Robert Plant, Doc Severenson, Linda Ronstadt, Living Color, Billy Taylor, Woodie Herman, Stanley Turrentine, Homesick James, Homer Brown, Hamlet Bluiett, Chief Bae, and Johnny Long.

Skyla Burrell:

Skyla Burrell is a full-time, hard-working traveling blues band, known for their high -energy electric blues.

They are sassy, sexy and full of fire. They keep the party going in fine style. According to Downbeat Magazine, “they deliver unpretentious, self – described hard driving blues in which strength and understatement unite in an easy, fluid balance without sucking up to rock.” This group is like a muscle car – classic style, powerful and ready to blow your mind.

Commemorative Sweetwater Blues & Brews pint glasses will be available for purchase at the event for $20 each and include three beer tickets. Additional beer tickets are available for $5 each or 5 for $20.

Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews is produced by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA with support from YAP (Young and Professional) and the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board. This event is brought to you by Rocky Mountain Bank along with these sponsors:

Community Fine Arts Center

Pickin’ Palace

Pepsi

Life Skills

Simplot

Red Desert Ice

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 352-1434 or visit their website, downtownRS.com.