Stones Throe takes the stage for week six of the Concert in the Park series

Photo courtesy of Wyo4News staff

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — As we usher in the newest week of the beloved Concerts in the Park series, anticipation is high. The stage is set for an evening filled with electrifying Blues-Rock under the clear Wyoming sky. This Wednesday, at precisely 7 p.m., Bunning Park is set to awaken. The soulful sounds of local sensation Stones Throe will fill the air.

Stones Throe isn’t just any band. Synonymous with the Blues-Rock genre, this quartet of talented musicians hails from our very own Sweetwater County. The band features charismatic Jim Stroud on lead vocals and guitar. Virtuoso Darren Locke is on guitar. Rhythm master Eric Anderson handles the bass. The heartbeat of the band, Jerod Sarcletti, is on drums. Formed in the vibrant music scene of the late 90s, Stones Throe has been rocking the county and beyond for over two decades.

Their musical journey is extraordinary. They’ve performed at the inaugural Blues & Brews event, a yearly spectacle at Bunning Park. They’ve opened for the renowned band Halestorm at the Flaming Gorge Days concert. Stones Throe has left an indelible mark on the music scene. Their eclectic mix of originals and covers is sure to captivate audiences.

Stones Throe Performing at the 2008 Sweetwater Blues and Brews Festival

This Wednesday, don’t miss your chance to witness Stones Throe live in action at Bunning Park. It’s more than just a concert; it’s a celebration of live local music. It’s a testament to the vibrant culture of Rock Springs and a night to remember. So, gather your friends, pack a picnic, and come out to bask in the magic of live music amidst the vibrant ambiance of Bunning Park. We hope to see you there!