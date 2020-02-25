Student art shows continue at CFAC

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 24, 2020) – Students from Desert View and Farson-Eden schools are participating in the second Youth Arts Month display at the Community Fine Arts Center (CFAC) from February 25 – March 7.

National Youth Art Month is observed in March each year, but the CFAC has art displays of the Sweetwater County School District No. One student’s artwork all spring. This national observation recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs. Art, music, and the performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem-solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.

“Each year there are creative and talented students and we look forward to this time of year because the kids’ art is such a delight,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “I personally like the projects that you can see the kids’ imagination come to life!”

The students have worked in a variety of media including tempera paint, watercolor, markers, ink, colored pencil, and collage. Following the state standards in education, students explore techniques, study important artists through history, and learn the terminology such as perspective, balance, form, shape, color hue and value.

The second 2020 YAM exhibit includes 168 students’ artwork and they are under the instruction of Kaci Turner at Desert View Elementary and Bryce Giesmann at Farson-Eden School.

DESERT VIEW ELEMENTARY

Kinder Boost — Elinor Arnold, Laylah Buchholtz, Amya Curry, Matthew Hartford, Korbin Taylor

Kindergarten — Braxtyn Behling, Jenalee Bluemel, Nicolle Butcher, Emma Ford, Abraham Garcia, Estreya Gil, Yailenny Godoy, Daniel Gonzalez, Aaron Gutierrez, Maela Hardinger, Layla Hasenauer, Jadiel Maravilla, Adrian Pallares, Aylin Perez, Jessa Sloan, Hailee Stebbins, Kruz Wamsley, Ruby Warren, Amyka Willaby

First Grade — Jaxon Anastos, Zoe Arnold, Sebastian Butcher, Aliyah Copeland, Alexa Covarrubias, Sophia Gomez-Piedra, Marybel Iturrio, Mackenzie Jenkins, Kathryn Juoni, Addison Leftwich, Liliana Magana, Jaden Mariscal, Demetri Marler, Matthew Phillips, Payslie Roberts, Pearl Stingerie, Rory Sweeney, Rylan Trombley, Kambrie Valdez, Presley Ware, Hadley Wells, Alison Wintermote

Second Grade — Pedro Amezquita-Martinez, Kayla Burklow, Richa Cherney, Arianna Clark, Rayder Gonzalez, Destiny Johnson, Carlos Moreno, Vanessa Overy, Genesis Parra, Joana Perez, Kailee Pitts, Kaiden Roby, Asher Romero, Elizabeth Taylor, Angel Trujillo Marcos

Third Grade — Deonte Carter, River Cole, Aven Conover, Francesca Copeland, Fisher Copeland, Jaxon Harns, Sophia Hayes, Olivia Hoopes, Joshua Jones, Ecko Long, Cora Murcray, Camila Pacheco, Donald Phillips, Natalie Rios

Fourth Grade – Madison Barnum, Derek Busby, Aaliyah Casillas, Cambry Costantino, Eva Croff, Hayden Cutler, Jack Darlington, Byron Johnson, Ashton Kendall, Gracee Kerns, Abby Miller, MaKhenna Mondragon, Zaylen Mortensen, Jayleigh Olson, Leila Reynolds, Evelynn Romero, Lilly Rosenbach, Fatima Sanchez, Dallon Sloan, Ever Stingerie, Joshua Willaby

FARSON-EDEN SCHOOL

Kindergarten — Garrison Mines, Cora Robinson, Mya Suter

First Grade — Buckly Baker, Keelyn Brossard, Easton Macy, Elliana Ryan, Leif Summers, Daxton Todd, Kiera Weiss

Second Grade — Brodie Brisko, Levi King, Sage Madsen, Ismael Martinez, Paige Neilson, Mason Suter, Miley Thoman, Laila Wallin, Bailey Walsh

Third Grade — Addison Eaton, Rylee Franklin, Brystoll Gines, McKenna Goicolea, Abby Hendrick, Madison Hodder, Bree Long, Kade Mertin, Paden Mertin, Dustin Ryan, Tessa Ryan, Wade Thoman, Mark Weaver

Fourth Grade — Sage Baker, Kaleb DuBry, Tori DuBry, Drew Eaton, Sophia Goicolea, Damian Trejo Gonzalez, Stephen Griffin, Micah King, Yahir Loredo, Clancy Madsen, Stryker Thoren

Seventh Grade — Kade Bittner, Cody Chilton, Bailey Griffin, Kirklin Hay, Cooper Jones, Kayda King, Kaison Macy, Logan Merkley, Aden Neese, Rylee Neilson, Griffin Romero, Rebecca Smith, Keelie Thoren, Katherine Weese

Ninth Grade — Aubrey Bryan, Sydney Jones, Sage Romero, Matthew Smith, Simeon Stotts

Tenth Grade — Klaine Halladay, Aurora Kozminski, Kalesy Robinson

Eleventh Grade — Garrett Blaisdell, Katriana Darrah, Kelsey Thoren

Twelfth Grade — Paxton Hunt, Andrew McKenna, Rebecah Winward

Next on the calendar are Northpark, Overland and Wamsutter schools from March 10 – 21, followed by Sage and Stagecoach schools March 24 – April 4. The fifth and sixth graders from Eastside and Pilot Butte will exhibit April 7 – 18. Rock Springs Junior High School will follow from April 21 – May 2, with a reception on Wednesday, April 22 at 6 p.m. Completing the Youth Arts Exhibits will be Rock Springs and Black Butte High Schools from May 5- 20, with a reception on May 6th.

This year, the SCSD #1 art teachers have been invited to exhibit their own artwork from May 26 – June 11, with a reception on Tuesday, May 26.

Friends and family of the students, and the public, are encouraged to visit the CFAC to see the students’ exhibit as well as the permanent art collection owned by Sweetwater County School District No. One.

The CFAC was started due to the vision of one of Rock Springs High School teachers, Elmer Halseth. He encouraged his students as far back as the 1930s to raise money and he helped them to purchase art to hang in their classrooms. In 1966, he arranged for the expanded art collection to be on display for the public and the Community Fine Arts Center began to be an important feature of the town.

CFAC hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.