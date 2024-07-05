Summer Reading Trail kicks off in Rock Springs

Photo by Kelley Brown

July 5, 2024 – Wyo4News

The 2024 Rock Springs Summer Reading Trail is now open, inviting kids and families to visit various local businesses and earn prizes. From now to August 1, participants can stop by any location on the trail, read a book, and get their map stamped or stickered by a staff member.

To join the trail, families can pick up a map at any participating business or print it from this article. Completed maps submitted by August 1 will earn a prize – a book of their choice from the bookshop website – and all participants will be entered into a drawing for the grand prize. Additional activities and bonus prizes will be available throughout the month.

Trail Guidelines: Pick up or print your trail map. Visit each location, read the book, and get your map stamped/stickered. Look for additional activities and bonus prizes throughout the summer. Submit your completed map by August 1 for prizes. In addition, the program would love for everyone to post a photo of your family at each location in the Facebook group.

Participating businesses include Daniel’s Jewelry, Coal Train Coffee Depot, Save the Date Floral, Escape Day Spa & Boutique, Simply Sunshine, A Touch of Class Floral, and Broadway Burger Station. The first three participants to start the trail and post a photo will win an activity book of their choice.

Kelley Brown, a brand partner with PaperPie (formerly Usborne) books and the organizer of the event, explained the inspiration behind the trail. After attending the PaperPie National Convention in Tulsa, she and her colleagues wanted to combat the “summer slide” learning regression by encouraging kids to read during the summer. The trail also aims to support local businesses by driving foot traffic to their locations.

“I’m pretty passionate about literacy, and I love talking about books,” Brown said. “This Reading Trail is a fun way for kids and families to engage with the community, enjoy great books, and support local businesses.”

Join the fun and start your Reading Trail adventure today.