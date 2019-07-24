Superior All-Class Reunion ‘Still Amazing’

Reunion activities begin Saturday with dinner/dance; picnic is Sunday in Superior

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Superior, Wyoming – The Superior All-Class Reunion is this weekend, with a dinner and dance scheduled for Saturday, July 27 and the picnic in Superior set for Sunday, July 28.

Even though attendance has declined in recent years, it attracts enough former classmates to make for a good time, according to Reunion Chairman Janet (Hanking) Russell.

“We have as of (Tuesday) 172 coming,” she said. “That’s still amazing.”

Saturday’s dinner and dance begin at 5 p.m. at the Holy Spirit Parish Center in Rock Springs. A prime rib dinner will be served at 6 p.m., and the Sundowners will provide musical entertainment for the dance.

The ever-popular Reunion Picnic is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 28, in Superior on the town square. Hamburgers, hot dogs, Kronskis and a variety of side dishes and complete fixings will be served.

Reunion committee members include Russell, Fidelas Portillo, co-chairman; and Laura Halter, treasurer. Nancy Tompkins is in charge of decorating this year.

Other people helping with mailing letters and organizing classmates include Ray and Frances Zampedri, Frances Lesko, and Fred Hanking. Out-of-town chairmen include Virginia Samietz, Mary Voss and Sharon Yovich.

Russell said local Superior historian Frank Prevedel has put together the reunion booklet this year. Norbert Green will also have photos for sale at the reunion, she added.

About Superior

Found in Horse Thief Canyon, Superior is located 23 miles east of Rock Springs and is referred to as a “Living Ghost Town.”

In its heyday, Superior was home to over 3,000 people who came to make a living in the coal mines first founded by the Superior Coal Company and then later merged with Union Pacific in 1916. Today, 336 people call Superior home.

“Superior maintains over five acres of parks, two modern public restroom facilities, baseball diamond, basketball court, children’s playgrounds, lighted tennis court, picnic tables and shade trees,” states the town’s website page.

Once boasting a dance hall, saloon, grocery store, bowling alley, doctor and dentist offices and two banks, Superior now only has several businesses along the main drag.

The Class of 1962 was the last senior class to graduate from Superior High School. It along with the junior high school closed in 1962. Superior Elementary School stayed open until 2004.

Visitors to Superior can still see the historic Union Hall, which features a self-guided, interpretive walk-through park.