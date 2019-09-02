Surprise Your Taste Buds at Annual Salsa Sip & Stroll

Rock Springs, Wyoming – The Latino business community continues to grow in Downtown Rock Springs and the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is inviting you to get acquainted with them.

The third annual Salsa Sip and Stroll is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Locals and visitors can sample some of the best salsa around, all while enjoying a variety of cerveza samples from Western Wyoming Beverages. Participants can vote for their favorite salsa and get to know the Spanish business community. Merchants include:

Casa Chavez (744 Pilot Butte Avenue)

El Cactus

El Primo

Fiesta Guadalajara

Los Primos

Mi Pueblito

The achievements of Latino small businesses are impressive despite how difficult it is to gain access to funding. Fortunately, they are making progress and have made a huge contribution to the economy.

Support the Latino businesses and familiarize yourself with the Hispanic culture. After all, you can’t have the nachos without the salsa!

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture.

For more information about the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 30227-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.