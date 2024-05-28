Sweetwater County School District No. 2 launches its free summer lunch program

May 28, 2024 – Wyo4News
Sweetwater County School District No. 2 will launch its free summer lunch program on May 28, running through August 9. The program operates Monday through Friday at Monroe Elementary School, offering breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.
The program provides free meals to all children ages 2 to 18. All meals must be consumed on site; no grab-and-go options are available. The menu includes a variety of items such as pizza, chicken nuggets, cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, and corn dogs.
The school district has been providing summer meals for the past 10 years. Leah Kenison, Director of Food Service, expressed pride in the program, stating, “SWCSD#2 is proud we can provide free healthy meal options for children of the community.”
For more information, contact Sweetwater County School District No. 2.