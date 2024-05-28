Sweetwater County School District No. 2 launches its free summer lunch program

Sweetwater County School District No. 2 will launch its free summer lunch program on May 28, running through August 9. The program operates Monday through Friday at Monroe Elementary School, offering breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.

The program provides free meals to all children ages 2 to 18. All meals must be consumed on site; no grab-and-go options are available. The menu includes a variety of items such as pizza, chicken nuggets, cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, and corn dogs.