The 12th Annual High School Blood Drive Challenge is almost here

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 23, 2019) – The 12th Annual High School Blood Drive Challenge between Rock Springs High School (RSHS) and Green River High School (GRHS) will kick off Monday, February 3, with the Rock Springs Community Blood Drive taking place at the Bunning Freight Station from Noon to 6:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, February 4, the Green River Community Blood Drive will take place at the Green River Recreation Center from Noon to 6:00 p.m. Each school will host their own blood drives on Wednesday, February 5, at RSHS and Thursday, February 6, at GRHS.

Advertisement

Appointments will be honored first but walk-ins are welcome at any location.

All residents donating blood will be asked to pledge their blood to either RSHS (“I bleed orange”) or GRHS (“I bleed green”). All blood donors will be awarded at t-shirt linked to the school of their choice. The winning school will be announced during the Thursday night, February 6, Rock Springs/Green River girls and boys basketball games.

Advertisement

Last year’s winner was Green River High School. In all, the Wolves have won six times and the Tigers have taken home the trophy five times.

The event is sponsored by WyoRadio, Vitalant, Premier Bone and Joint, Fotos by Jenni, State Farm Agent Amber Kramer, and the Wyoming High School Activities Association.