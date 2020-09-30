The 2021 Wyoming State Spelling Bee Brings Friendly Competition to Western’s Campus

Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 28, 2020) — Western Wyoming Community College will host the annual Wyoming State Spelling Bee on March 20, 2021. Discounts will be offered to schools that register with Scripps before October 16, 2020.

Each year, 70-80 students from across the state participate in the competition. To be eligible to compete, the speller must not have reached his/her 15th birthday on or before August 31, 2019, and the speller must not have passed beyond the eighth grade on or before August 31, 2019.

Additionally, the speller must attend a school or home school that is officially enrolled with Scripps National Spelling Bee. Please go to www.spellingbee.com to register. Western encourages all qualified spellers to participate in their local Spelling Bees and participate in the fun and beneficial State competition as a local winner.

Students who place in 1st, 2nd, or 3rd place earn cash prizes and the 1ST place contestant has the opportunity to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.

“This is an incredible opportunity for some of our state’s brightest and most ambitious students to participate in friendly competition. It’s a memorable experience for students who get to meet their peers from across the state, tackle their nerves, and test their spelling knowledge,” stated Linda Day, State Spelling Bee Director.

Western Wyoming Community College is hosting the 2021 Wyoming State Spelling Bee on their Rock Springs campus with the help of the Wyoming Community Foundation and Explore Wyoming.

We encourage students, schools, home-schooled families, or educators interested in learning more about or participating in the 2021 Wyoming State Spelling Bee on March 20, 2021, to contact [email protected] or call 307-872-1302.