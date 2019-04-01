The Actors Mission Invites Community To Annual Fundraiser In May

The Actor’s Mission presents their second annual fundraiser “Carnivale di Venezia”. The fundraiser is to help raise money to renovate the new Actor’s Mission Theater. As part of the Actor’s Mission gala celebration participants can take a chance to win an all-expense vacation for two to the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

The event will include a dinner of Italian food, Italian music featuring Emily and Daniel Quintana of Opera Wyoming, raffle tickets, and many surprises.

Carnivale di Venezia will take place Saturday, May 4th at 5:00 PM in the Holiday Inn Ballroom.

Tickets are $50 and sponsored tables for ten are $450. Tickets are available at the Rock Springs and Green River Chamber of Commerce and the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency office.

