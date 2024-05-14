The Annual Chili Cook-off at the American Legion in Green River is Saturday

May 14, 2024 – Wyo4News

On May 18th, starting at 6 pm, the Sons of The American Legion will be hosting their annual Chili Cook-off at the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post #28 in Green River. Entrance into the cook-off is free and welcome to everyone, but chili entries must be submitted by 6:15 pm, with dinner commencing at 6:30 pm. No pre-registration is required; however, attendees are encouraged to notify organizers if they plan to bring chili. You can contact the Legion at (307) 871-1730 to register.

Participants will compete for titles in three categories: Best Red, Best Green, and Best Other. Each category winner will receive a $50 cash prize and earn bragging rights for a year. The cook-off features a contest followed by a Legion family meal, where attendees unite to savor the diverse array of chili dishes. Open to all, a $5 donation is requested from chili enthusiasts who wish to enjoy dinner, which helps cover the prize money.

ABOUT SONS OF THE AMERICAN LEGION & HISTORY OF THE COOK-OFF

The Sons of the American Legion (SAL) Squadron is composed of male descendants of Veterans and is considered a significant component of the American Legion. Originating in 2018 at the Tom Whitmore Post 28, the Annual Chili Cook-off has become a staple event. According to the Legion, this gathering has been a longstanding tradition within the Legion Family Dinners—a time designated for members of the Legion, and those interested in learning more about the Legion’s mission, to come together.

