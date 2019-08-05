The Broadway Theater’s Upcoming Season Sizzles With Entertainment

Rock Springs, Wyoming – The Broadway Theater is excited to announce the upcoming season’s line up.

According to Trina Brittain, Marketing Events coordinator, there will be no shortage in entertainment in Downtown Rock Springs. Chad Banks, Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency manager added that there is something for everyone in the line-up.

“We try to balance the schedule with a variety of genres and shows that will appeal to a broad range of guests,” Banks added.

The 2019-20 season includes:

Wyoming Roots Music Festival – Sept. 14

Jack Wright’s Songs and Stories of Neil Diamond – Sept. 21

The U.S. Air Force Academy Band – Stellar Brass – Oct. 3

Popovich Pet Comedy Theater – Oct. 13*

The Greatest Pirate Story (N)ever Told – Oct. 18

The Young Dubliners – Nov. 15

Lightwire Presents A Very Electric Christmas – Dec. 3

The Bar J Wranglers Christmas Concert – Dec. 6

The Polar Express – Dec. 20 and 21

The Great Dubois: Master of Variety – Jan. 8

Opera Wyoming – March 7

Utah Shakespeare Festival presents Romeo and Juliet – April 1

Sundae & Mr. Goessl – April 21*

*Produced by the Sweetwater County Concert Association.

Wyoming Roots Music Festival: Sept. 14

As part of the second annual ARTember celebration, four Wyoming bands will unite to bring a “variety concert” to music enthusiasts. Locals and visitors will enjoy 30 minute performances by local country group, Wyoming Raised, funky-pop singers/musicians, Eagle Beak, hip-hop artist, T00M3R and alternative band, FreeResonance.

Jack Wright’s Songs and Stories of Neil Diamond – A Contemporary Tribute: Sept. 21

Neil Diamond fans will agree that his songs are a big draw. Diamond is one of the most beloved performers in the past five decades. His music crosses generations of fans. Fans keep craving it. Jack Wright’s voice is remarkably similar to Diamond’s. His musical arrangements are authentic and powerful.

The U.S. Air Force Academy Band – Stellar Brass: Oct. 3

From Colorado Springs, this military ensemble will use the power of music to inspire the audience. The band presents more than 400 performances each year providing music for official military functions and ceremonies as well as civic events and public concerts.

The Greatest Pirate Story (N)ever Told: Oct. 18

Ahoy! Make plans to get the family together and see this amusing show. The Greatest Pirate Story (N)ever Told is Off Broadway’s improvised, interactive, musical pirate adventure filled with boatloads of laugh-out-loud moments for both kids and grown-ups.

The Plot: Flung into the future by a musical-loving Sea Witch, a crew of misfit pirates-turned-actors must now perform the greatest pirate epic ever seen on stage. However, when their script is partially obscured by a tragic squid ink accident, the crew must turn to the audience to fill in the missing bits of the plot. Cast members improvise their musical adventure, seamlessly weaving the audience suggestions into scenes, songs and more. Full of swordplay and wordplay with a boatload of laughs for pirates age 4 to 104, this swashbuckling musical is never the same show twice.

The Young Dubliners: Nov. 15

Celtic Rock fans should mark the calendars for this one. The Young Dubliners is an American rock band from Los Angeles. They have released nine album by 2013. Their vibes are similar to bands such as Phish and Dave Matthews Band. Their repertoire consists mostly of original rock compositions and Irish folk songs with a rock twist. Their influences include Thin Lizzy, The Pogues, The Waterboys and U2.

Lightwire Theater presents A Very Electric Christmas: Dec. 3

Electroluminescent artistry will take the stage as Lightwire Theater presents A Very Electric Christmas. Lightwire Theater were the semi-finalists on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. They were winners of Tru Tv’s Fake Off. The group combines theater and technology to bring stories to life in complete darkness. The internationally recognized creators will make the evening a magical one.

The Bar J Wranglers Christmas Concert: Dec. 6

For a very merry, honky-tonk, good time, get tickets to the annual, sold-out Bar J Wrangler Christmas Concert as soon as they go on sale. This world-famous sextet will perform holiday songs from yesterday and today. Their western harmonies and cowboy humor will whisk away the troubles and fill hearts with the joy of the season.

The Polar Express: Dec. 20 and 21

The holiday tradition continues at The Broadway Theater with two showings of The Polar Express. Families can enjoy this classic on Dec. 20 and 21.

The Great Dubois: Masters of Variety: Jan. 8

The Great Dubois: Masters of Variety will amaze all ages with this fast-paced, high-energy circus show. This fun package includes a dose of comedy, incredible feats of juggling, hula-hoops, unicycle, aerial, circus stunts, contortion, magic tricks and audience participation.

Opera Wyoming: March 7

Opera Wyoming returns to the Broadway Theater. After meeting in Casper, the group realized there was a lack of performance opportunities in their preferred mediums. Soon, they decided to create those opportunities for themselves and everyone around them. This dedicated group brings quality opera and musical performances throughout our state.

Utah Shakespeare Festival presents Romeo and Juliet: April 1 “Come, gentle night; come, loving, black-browed night…” This is no joke. Mark this on the calendar: Utah Shakespeare Festival presents Romeo and Juliet on April Fools’ Day at The Broadway Theater.

In addition to the Broadway Theater’s line-up, the Sweetwater County Concert Association will present two performances at the theater:

Popovich Pet Comedy Theater – Oct. 13

Sundae & Mr. Goessl – April 21

Popovich Pet Comedy Theater: Oct. 13

​The World-Famous Popovich Comedy Pet Theater is a family-oriented blend of the unique comedy and juggling skills of Gregory Popovich, and the talents of his furry costars.

Popovich Comedy Pet Theatre has been voted “Best family show in Las Vegas” and were finalists on America’s Got Talent. Comedy Pet Theater features an amazing cast of housecats, dogs, parrots…even geese and mice! Critics describe it as a unique blend of comedy, world-champion juggling, and the extraordinary talents of more than 30 performing pets. Gregory Popovich has rescued the animals from shelters all over the country and transformed them into Las Vegas stars, using positive reinforcement and working with the animals natural abilities to create a fun, one-of-a kind show.

Sundae & Mr. Goessl: April 21

Sundae + Mr. Goessl features award-winning vocalist Kate Voss (Earshot Magazine’s Vocalist of the Year, two-time Seattle-Kobe Vocal Jazz Princess) and tireless virtuoso guitarist, Jason Goessl. This charming wife/husband duo incorporates humor, vintage style, interesting instrumentation, nostalgia and serious chops in their act and were awarded Best Duo of 2017 from Seattle Weekly. Bringing back the sounds from a by-gone era and spreading the joy of music like Johnny Appleseed, this act can be described in a single word: delightful.

When tickets for each show are available, they will be announced closer to the dates of the performance and will be available at the Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency office, 603 South Main Street, the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and online.

Sponsor

Those who appreciate The Broadway Theater are encouraged to sign up for the Friends of the Broadway patron program to help support events.

“We’re really excited about the variety of shows we’ve scheduled so far,” Banks said. “There’s something for everyone.”

“It wouldn’t be possible without our patrons and many underwriters,” he added.

Underwriters for The Broadway Theater include City of Rock Springs, Sweetwater BOCES, Genesis Alkali, Rocky Mountain Power, Wyoming Arts Council and Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board.

No need to fear, the Broadway Theater will continue to book more shows, especially bigger acts. Keep following The Broadway Theater on Facebook or keep checking with its website, BroadwayRS.com.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture.

For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.