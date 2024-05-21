The Miracle League of Sweetwater County hosts fundraiser at Stellar Coffee

Photo by Wyo4News

May 21, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Miracle League of Sweetwater County, dedicated to ensuring every child has the chance to play baseball, is holding a fundraiser at Stellar Coffee on Wednesday, May 22. Ten percent of sales and all tips from the day will be donated to the league. Both Stellar Coffee locations will participate, with the drive-thru open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the ice cream shop from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Homer, the league’s mascot, along with a few players, will be present at the event. For those not interested in purchasing coffee or treats, direct donations to the cause are also welcomed.

Donna Tramp, CEO and founder of the Miracle League, expressed her enthusiasm for the fundraiser. “This year, we’ve had more volunteers than ever before, and we’ve had so much fun. This community has offered such great support, and we hope they continue to do so. We encourage everyone to come out to Stellar Coffee and support the league,” Tramp said.

About the Miracle League:

The Miracle League is a non-profit organization that provides people with disabilities the opportunity to play baseball. The funds raised will be used to build a safe, handicap-accessible turf ball field and an inclusive playground. The Sweetwater County chapter, established in Spring 2022 by Donna Tramp after a decade with the Challenger League, is the first and only chapter in Wyoming.

The primary goal of this fundraiser is to raise money for hiring surveyors and engineers to begin construction on a new field next to Stratton Myers. The current field poses hazards for those with special needs, and a new turf field would mitigate many of these issues.

In addition to community support, the local school district has assisted with purchasing uniforms and helping to cover insurance costs. However, the league seeks further investments to cover the majority of the new field’s expenses. Businesses, individuals, or organizations interested in donating can contact the league at [email protected]. All contributions are greatly appreciated.