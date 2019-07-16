The Sweetwater BOCES Presents Two Summer Theatre For Youth Productions

Rock Springs, Wyoming (July 16th, 2019) – The Sweetwater BOCES Summer Theatre for Youth will present two productions over the next two weeks.

Their production of The Wizard of Oz—Young Performer’s Edition will be presented at the Western Theatre on the campus of Western Wyoming Community College, on July 24 and 25 at 7 PM. Admission is free, and doors open at 6:30 PM. The cast features 45 young adults from ages 8 to 18 under the direction of WWCC Professor of Musical Theatre Eric-Richard de Lora and nine Western Wyoming Community College students.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the beloved film musical THE WIZARD OF OZ, and the Young Performers’ Edition (YPE) is a one-hour adaptation featuring all the songs made memorable by the performances of Judy Garland, Ray Bolger and their on-screen friends. The classic tale written in 1900 by L. Frank Baum, in which a Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to find new friends, face her fears, and discover the magical power of home, has been entertaining audiences for generations.

Their second production, presented by the Shakespeare Workshop under the direction of WWCC Professor of Musical Theatre Stephen Cramer, is Shakespeare’s romantic comedy Twelfth Night (adapted by Vonda Shuster and The Wichita Shakespeare Co.), and features 15 high school and college students, to be presented on the Western Commons (the new outdoor amphitheater) on the campus of Western Wyoming Community College, on July 31 and August 1 at 6:30 PM. Admission is free, and doors open at 6:00 PM. Blankets, picnic baskets, and non-alcoholic beverages are encouraged as seating will be on the lawn.

“We want to make certain we create opportunities for our Western students to explore theatre education experiences with the young performers,” says De Lora. “And having both a musical and non-musical theatre experience, especially Shakespeare, for the performers allows them to develop more completely as actors, singers, and dancers.”

Both productions are appropriate for audience members of all ages. For more information, contact the Sweetwater BOCES Office at (307) 382-1607.

