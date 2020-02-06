The Sweetwater County Library to host Ghost Walk

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Feb. 6, 2020)- The Sweetwater County Library will be hosting a Ghost Walk on Saturday, March 14 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. This event will be held in honor of Stella Doak.

All money raised will be donated to the Library Foundation in memory of Stella Doak. Tickets for the walks are $25 and will be on sale from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on February 8 at the Sweetwater County Library, 300 N 1st E St, Green River.

Tickets to the Ghost Walks are limited in number. Sales will be capped at two per person. Only cash or checks will be accepted. Attendees must be 16 years of age or older to attend, and a parental signature is required for anyone under 18. No refunds will be available on purchased tickets.

For additional information, call (307) 875-3615 or contact the library by email at [email protected]

You can also visit the library website at www.sweetwaterlibraries.com or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sweetlibraries/