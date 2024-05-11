The White Mountain Library to host Wyoming author Walt Gasson

May 11, 2024 – Wyo4News

Renowned Wyoming author Walt Gasson will hold a free author event at the White Mountain Library on Wednesday, May 15, at 6:30 p.m. His appearance celebrates the release of his latest book, Craven Creek, which includes a collection of essays previously published in Wyoming Wildlife Magazine, High Country Time, and Trout Magazine. The title of the book comes from a small creek near Opal, Wyoming.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Gasson, who spent time living in Green River, as he shares anecdotes from his upbringing and discusses his literary endeavors. The event will be held in the Grace Gasson Room, a space dedicated to his mother, who served as a dedicated library employee for many years. Gasson conveyed his excitement about hosting this event at a venue that holds such significant meaning for him and his family.

Hailing from a lineage deeply rooted in Wyoming’s heritage, Gasson spent his early years on his family’s sheep ranch near Opal. It is from this rustic backdrop that he draws inspiration for his compelling narratives, offering readers a glimpse into the essence of life in Green River Country.

According to the White Moutain Library, Gasson’s writing style seamlessly blends rugged authenticity with tender sentiments, reflecting his profound love and reverence for Wyoming’s people, traditions, landscapes, and wildlife. The author presentation, open to all, promises an enriching experience for literature enthusiasts and Wyoming natives alike.