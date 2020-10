There’s still plenty of ‘spooktacular’ events happening in October!

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (October 19, 2020) — Listed below are October events happening in Sweetwater County (Some events may charge an admission fee. Contact the organization for more details):

WHAT: Outdoor Story Time WHEN: Multiple times throughout October WHERE: White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs



WHAT: Downtown Rock Springs Oktoberfest WHEN: October 1 – October 31 WHERE: Downtown Rock Springs, 603 S Main Street, Rock Springs



WHAT: Halloween Wreath Workshop WHEN: October 22, 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM WHERE: Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St, Rock Springs



WHAT: Dragon Eye Workshop WHEN: October 24, 1 PM – 2 PM WHERE: Red White Buffalo, 68 N 1st E, Green River



WHAT: Wild West Outlaws Gymkhana 2 WHEN: October 24, 9 AM – 4 PM WHERE: Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs



WHAT: 2020 Championship Banquet WHEN: October 24, 6 PM – 10 PM WHERE: Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs



WHAT: Ghouls Day Out/Halloween Workshop WHEN: October 24, 2 PM – 3:30 PM WHERE: Bitter Creek Brewing, 604 Broadway St, Rock Springs



WHAT: Halloween Drive Thru WHEN: October 24, 12 PM – 3 PM WHERE: Children’s Dental Center of Rock Springs, 1208 Hilltop Drive, Suite 209, Rock Springs



WHAT: Storybook Walk WHEN: October 26-31 WHERE: White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs



WHAT: Happy Hole-A-Ween Cornhole Tournament WHEN: October 30, 6 PM WHERE: Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie 151, 211 B Street, Rock Springs



WHAT: Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac 4th Annual Trunk or Treat WHEN: October 31, 12 PM – 5 PM WHERE: Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac, 2200 Foothill Boulevard, Rock Springs



WHAT: Green River Downtown Historic District Trunk or Treat Parade WHEN: October 31, 11 AM WHERE: Parade begins on Flaming Gorge Way, ends at 2nd South near Maverik.



WHAT: Mansface Plaza Trunk or Treat WHEN: October 31, 12 PM WHERE: Mansface Plaza, 520 Wilkes, Suite 3B, Green River



WHAT: Trunk or Treat Party at 307 Auto Plaza WHEN: October 31, 4 PM – 7 PM WHERE: 307 Auto Plaza, 85 Gateway Boulevard, Rock Springs



WHAT: Downtown Rock Springs Halloween Stroll WHEN: October 31, 11 AM – 2 PM WHERE: Downtown Rock Springs, 603 S Main Street, Rock Springs