Third to last stop on the Concert in the Park tour, featured Nowhere fast

Photo taken by Carly Eversole

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Rock Springs, Wyoming – Last night, community members gathered despite the hot weather to hear the local band, Nowhere Fast, for the Concert in the Park. The summer series takes place on Wednesday nights beginning at 7:00 p.m. with free admission for the public. Concert go-ers need only bring a chair or blanket to relax and enjoy the music under the shade provided by the many trees at Bunning Park. Local food trucks were parked at various locations, providing cool drinks, delicious food, and treats for anyone with a few bucks in their pockets. Last night’s concert was the third to last concert of the summer series.

Nowhere Fast began their nearly two-hour show with a country song by Mary Chapin Carpenter. The band then switched it up to genres fitting nearly everyone’s taste including covers by Fleetwood Mac, Lady Gaga, Jimmy Eat World, Styx, John Mellencamp, and Chris Ledoux just to name a few. By the end of the performance, audience members were dancing on the concrete pad in front of the stage and smiles could be seen throughout the crowd.

Wyo4news was able to sit down with the band after the concert and talk to them about their extended career together and their true passion for their music and the audiences they perform for. Band members include vocalist Tracie Soller, bass player TJ Foss, lead guitarist Jim Stroud, Drums by Jim Anderson, and Steve Rizzi on percussion and setup. The band has been playing together for nearly 20 years with the newest members being Tracie of 3 years and Steve as of this year. The band specializes in playing music of all different genres including pop, country, classic rock, and of course some metal when the occasion arises. Most of the band members are long-time residents and natives of the Rock Springs area.

Nowhere fast has played at local events such as Flaming Gorge Days, in bars both at Rock Springs and Green River as well as in venues across Wyoming. When asked what they hope fans leave their concerts feeling, band members agreed they hope they leave feeling happy and getting to enjoy the music they love. Nowhere fast will be playing at Riverfest taking place in Green River on August 19 beginning at 4:00 p.m.