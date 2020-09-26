Today is the day to check out the Autumn Craft Fair

Darrian Mechling

ROCK SPRINGS, WY (September 26, 2020) – Bitter Creek Boutique is hosting its annual Autumn Craft Fair at the Bunning Freight Station. Located at 603 South Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs. There is only one day left to shop. – Today, September 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Today, admission is free. Strollers will be welcome into the building, and masks will be required for entrance.

The craft fair will feature items created by local crafters, which will include Halloween and Fall decor.

For more information see the Bitter Creek Boutique Facebook page here.