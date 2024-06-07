Touch-A-Truck event returns to Rock Springs Family Rec Center

June 7, 2024 – Wyo4News

The popular Touch-A-Truck event is returning to the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center on Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This annual tradition invites families to explore a variety of big rigs and smaller vehicles from around the community, offering an engaging learning experience.

This free event is open to all ages. While the event is designed to be family-friendly, organizers recommend hearing protection for younger children due to the loud horns on some of the trucks.

Hosted by the Rock Springs Civic Center, the event will take place in the Family Recreation Center parking lot. Attendees will have the opportunity to see emergency vehicles, tow trucks, and other impressive machinery up close.

Providing refreshments for attendees will be the Cream on the Moove food truck and Big Bison Coffee.

Confirmed participants include various city departments, including an antique fire truck, Rock Springs Regional Airport emergency equipment, Salvation Towing, Krone Towing, Castle Rock, Century Equipment, Coca-Cola and Western Wyoming Beverages, John Bunning Transfer, Sunroc, the Sheriff’s Office, the Bomb Squad, Tire Den, the Department of Transportation, Waste Management, and more.

The organizers are still accepting volunteer organizations for the event. Interested parties can contact JJ or Anne-Marie at 307-352-1420 for more information.