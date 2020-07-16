Traveling to new worlds through books

The Rock Springs library hosted a story time event for kids of all ages Wednesday July 15, 2020. Pictured is Kenley Simkin, Zion Simkin, Nevaeh Simkin, Zander Simkin, Hailee Teigen, Jayton Simkin, Kennedy Teigen, JayLee Simkin.

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (JULY 15, 2020) — Wednesday afternoon the Rock Springs Library hosted a read-along for kids of all ages. Library Youth Services Manager, Sunny Hobbs, (pictured below) reads to the children in attendance. Hobbs shared a library schedule where they are hosting events along with information about ‘grab bags’ which contain crafts and can be picked up during library hours at all three library locations in Rock Springs and Green River. Hobbs and library staff are hoping to give kids an parents an outlet while maintain social distancing standards.

 

 

After the event, one parent, Donna Simkin said, ” I think the reason we come every week is because we go  to the Catholic school and the school comes to this library. This keeps some normalcy for the kids.”

Nevaeh Simkin, (pictured above) stated that she likes coming to the library because she loves books about animals in the sea. Multiple children in attendance stated that the like the library because they love Miss Sunny. Jayton Simkin stated “I love joke books.” when asked what she liked about the library.

The Rock Springs Library is located at, 400 C street
hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday Noon to 4 p.m. Closed Sunday.

 

Youth Services Manage Sunny Hobbs reads a colorful book about dinosaurs to the kids Wednesday.
Kenley Simkin proudly shows off her book Wednesday.
Hailee Teigen flips through some books at the Rock Springs Library before making her final decision.
Zander Simkin shows off his favorite type of book “MONSTER BOOKS!”
Kenley Simkin reads her chosen book before she checks out of the library.

 

 

