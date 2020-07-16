Traveling to new worlds through books

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (JULY 15, 2020) — Wednesday afternoon the Rock Springs Library hosted a read-along for kids of all ages. Library Youth Services Manager, Sunny Hobbs, (pictured below) reads to the children in attendance. Hobbs shared a library schedule where they are hosting events along with information about ‘grab bags’ which contain crafts and can be picked up during library hours at all three library locations in Rock Springs and Green River. Hobbs and library staff are hoping to give kids an parents an outlet while maintain social distancing standards.

After the event, one parent, Donna Simkin said, ” I think the reason we come every week is because we go to the Catholic school and the school comes to this library. This keeps some normalcy for the kids.”

Nevaeh Simkin, (pictured above) stated that she likes coming to the library because she loves books about animals in the sea. Multiple children in attendance stated that the like the library because they love Miss Sunny. Jayton Simkin stated “I love joke books.” when asked what she liked about the library.

The Rock Springs Library is located at, 400 C street

hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday Noon to 4 p.m. Closed Sunday.