UW Alumni Association Membership Appreciation Day Planned Sept. 14

(July 17, 2019) – A day of fun, football and friendship this fall is planned by the University of Wyoming Alumni Association (UWAA) to show appreciation to its members through Membership Appreciation Day Saturday, Sept. 14.

Activities will feature a buffet lunch leading up to the Wyoming Cowboy football game against the Idaho Vandals. The alumni event will take place at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, located at 222 S. 22nd St., three hours before kickoff.

The Membership Appreciation Day buffet is free to UWAA members and one guest per member. The cost for each additional guest is $20 and $8 for children 11 and under. A cash bar will be available. UWAA lifetime members will receive one complimentary drink ticket each.

UWAA members interested in attending are urged to RSVP by Tuesday, Sept. 3. To register, visit http://uw.uwyo.edu/member19.

UWAA members qualify for discounted game day football tickets. Tickets are $16 each, $4 less than the announced public price. Members should call the UWAA office at (307) 766-4166 or email [email protected] to receive the promotion code and link to purchase tickets. The ticket discount is only available online and is valid through game day.

UW head football Coach Craig Bohl will speak at the Pokes pregame pep rally two hours, 15 minutes before kickoff, followed by the Cowboy Walk. The pep rally also will feature UW’s popular Western Thunder Marching Band and UW cheer team. The title sponsor for Membership Appreciation Day is First Interstate Bank, and Black Hills Energy also is listed as a sponsor.

“We are excited to welcome our UWAA members back to Laramie for this Cowboy football weekend,” says UWAA Executive Director Keener Fry. “For more than 100 years, our members have been a cornerstone of the association. The passion and financial support by our members have made it possible for the UWAA to provide our alumni and students a pathway to spread the legacy, spirit and pride of UW worldwide. We are pleased to honor our members and express our gratitude to them during Membership Appreciation Day.”

UWAA board member Leah Ramsey (B.A. ’08, MPA ’13, J.D. ’13) describes why staying connected to UW and the UWAA is important.

“I have always been a considerably proud UW graduate and Wyomingite, in general, as my fondness for all things Wyoming runs quite deep. UWAA facilitates the ability to stay connected to my fellow alumni and offers a meaningful method of affiliation with the institution where I studied during the vast majority of my young adult years,” she says. “Now that I live in Texas, being able to remain involved in the UW network, especially attending UWAA events here in Houston with fellow UW alumni, has fostered a new level of UW pride, new UW business connections and, most importantly, new UW alumni friendships.”

Ramsey encourages UW fans, families and friends to become UWAA members to become more involved in the “history and happenings of this great institution.”

Board President Mark Mader (B.S. ’71) adds his appreciation and welcomes UWAA members back to campus.

“Our members are the best — they are helping recruit new students, helping graduates find jobs, keeping each other connected to themselves and the university through networks, and supporting students with scholarships,” he says.

Mader encourages UW graduates to attend Membership Appreciation Day so, “we can welcome you back.”

“When you are back, there will be many memories that you will share with others as you visit campus, and you also will see many new changes,” Mader adds. “The Engineering Education and Research Building will be open this fall, and the new Science Initiative building is under construction. We hope to see you soon.”

For more information about Membership Appreciation Day, call Emily Vernon, senior special events coordinator, at (307) 766-4166 or email [email protected].

For specific questions about membership, call UWAA membership and network Coordinator Chance Price at (307) 766-4166 or email [email protected].