Veterans can enjoy free haircuts at the Legion in Green River this Saturday

From Left to Right: Rick Dansereau with Sierra Stocks, Sierra, Robert Perry with Sierra.

April 25, 2024 – Wyo4News

This Saturday, from 1 pm to 5 pm, Sierra Stocks, owner of Sierra Scissorhands, will be spreading joy and gratitude by offering complimentary haircuts to Veterans at the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River. This heartwarming initiative, now in its third monthly iteration, aims to give back to those who have selflessly served their country.

The genesis of this wonderful event can be traced back to a simple conversation between Sierra and Rick Dansereau, a highly active member of the Legion and a 20-year Marine Corps Veteran. As Sierra styled Rick’s hair, they reminisced about her previous experience providing haircuts at a similar facility for homeless Veterans in Salt Lake City. Inspired by the impact they could make in their own community, they decided to bring the idea to Green River.

“I love being able to give back to the community here. Green River has been my home for 24 years,” Sierra shared. “I also love being able to give these men and women who served our country a fresh haircut when it might not otherwise be an option.” Sierra Stocks

For those interested in participating, appointments can be scheduled by signing up at the Legion or by calling 307-871-1730. While walk-ins are welcome, appointments are preferred. Sierra typically accommodates around 10-15 haircuts throughout the day, but she’s more than willing to extend her services if the need arises. Although the haircuts are free, tips are always appreciated. If you’d like more information, please visit the Sierra Scissorhands’ Facebook page.

As the community continues to come together to support its Veterans, this event serves as a beacon of hope and solidarity, showcasing the power of kindness and generosity of residents throughout Sweetwater County.