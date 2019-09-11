Western to host Hero Appreciation Days Sept. 20, 21

Event will honor first responders, veterans, and military personnel

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Western Wyoming Community College will host Hero Appreciation Days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 20 and 21.

This event is free and open to the public. Community members are invited to attend.

Hero Appreciation Days is an event to honor first responders, veterans, and military personnel for their service to our communities and country. The event will display military, fire, and law enforcement equipment as well as museum exhibits.

Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi will attend Hero Appreciation Days. He is scheduled to address attendees at 10:15 a.m. Sept. 20.

Participants can expect to see a display honoring law enforcement of Green River, Rock Springs, and Sweetwater County, courtesy of the Sweetwater County Museum.

Additionally, a Missing Man table, military and first responder equipment, Honor and Color Guard ceremonies, gift basket raffles, and fun activities like a pull-up bar, dog tag machine, and weight lifting bar will be featured.

WWII Jeeps and equipment will be on display on Saturday, Sept. 21, provided by Ernest Stacy. Nineteenth and 20th century mess kits brought by Doug Cubbison will also be on display.

The City of Rock Springs will honor women veterans of Sweetwater County, and the Daughters of the American Revolution will honor Vietnam Vets. There will be WWI memorabilia displayed in Western’s Natural History Museum opposite the pendulum.

“Hero Appreciation Days celebrates the men and women who serve or have served their communities and country. It’s a comprehensive event that combines the past, present and future through educational exhibits, fun activities, and resources on campus,” said Teresa Shafe, chairperson of Hero Appreciation Days.

Resources on campus for veterans during the event include The Veteran’s Administration, Wyoming at Work to assist with resumes and job search assistance, and The Mobile Vet Center Van.

For more information, contact Teresa Shafe at [email protected], or check the Mustang Connections App at www.westernwyoming.edu/app.