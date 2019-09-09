“Witch Way” to the Bitter Creek Boutique Autumn Craft Show

Bitter Creek Boutique has announced their Autumn Craft Show coming up Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12 at the Bunning Freight Station in Downtown Rock Springs.

The show will feature crafts and items perfect for Halloween and the Fall season.

Preferred shopping will take place on Friday, October 11 from 4 pm – 7 pm with a $3 admission fee, and free shopping will take place the next day, Saturday, October 12 from 10 am – 3 pm. Strollers will be welcomed on Saturday only.

For more information check out the Bitter Creek Boutique Facebook page here.