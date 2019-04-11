WWCC Presents The Broadway Showcase Dinner Theater

ROCK SPRINGS, WY (April 11, 2019) – Western Wyoming Community College’s Performing Arts Department presents the Broadway Showcase Dinner Theater at the Broadway Theater in downtown Rock Springs on April 25, 26 and 27, with doors opening at 5:45 p.m.

The Show will have both solos and group numbers by both Western students and faculty.

From 1997 to 2002, Stephen Cramer, Assistant Professor of Musical Theatre at Western, performed as Jean Valjean in Broadway’s traveling production of Les Miserables. He performed in hundreds of theatres across the country. He will be paying tribute to the Tony Award-Winning Musical with a Les Mis medley, featuring songs from the show such as I Dreamed a Dream, One Day More, Bring Him Home, Stars, and On My Own.

The Showcase will also feature songs from Chicago, Fiddler on the Roof, and Bring It On: The Musical. Cramer is excited to be putting together such a non-traditional show here at Western saying, “This show is all about giving the students an opportunity to do something that is close to them; whether it’s portraying a role they aspire to portray one day or doing a piece they’ll never get to do again, they have really taken the opportunity to make this show their own”.

Aaron Allred, a first year Musical Theatre student from Green River, WY, is excited to be a part of a dinner theatre saying, “This show is different from any other show I’ve done because the process of putting the show together has been a lot different than a normal musical, in which you have rehearsal every day all together. I hope people come to see the hard work we do as students and actors. The cast has spent many hours putting this show together – and I hope the audience enjoys it!”

Doors open at 5:45 p.m., dinner served between 6-7 p.m. only. The Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for Dinner and a Show are $30 per person (must be purchased by April 18), and tickets for just the show are $10 for adults, $6 for students and seniors. Children under the age of five will not be permitted. For tickets or questions, please visit wwcc.tix.com, or call the Performing Arts Office at (307) 382-1721.