Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and we’re giving you a chance to win some great prizes with our Wyo4News and WyoRadio Kiss Cam Contest!
Here’s how to enter! All you have to do is submit a photo with your significant other, kids, pets, etc. and we’ll place it in one of our Kiss Cam frames. We’ll then post the photo to our Kiss Cam Contest Photo Album on our Wyo4News Facebook page. Once the photo is uploaded, Facebook viewers can vote on the photo they like the most by clicking on the “like” button. The photo with the most “likes” will win our grand prize, which includes a $50 gift certificate from Daniels Jewelry, Joy’s Flowers and Gifts, Outlaw Inn, Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe, A Little Country Character, and Spa World.
The winner will be announced on the Q96 Morning Show with JJ on 96.5 KQSW on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at approximately 7:35 am. The winner will also be posted on WyoRadio and Wyo4News Facebook pages.
Photos can be submitted starting Wednesday, February 5. The last day to submit a photo is Wednesday, February 12. The winner will be announced on Thursday, February 13. Photos must be received no later than 3:00 pm (MT) on Wednesday, February 12 to qualify. PHOTO MUST BE YOUR OWN. ONLY ONE PHOTO MAY BE SUBMITTED. You can submit your photo by email at [email protected]. Please include your name and contact information. Please DO NOT send photos through Facebook messenger.
Scroll down to see the complete Kiss Cam and Wyo4News/WyoRadio contest rules.
Wyo4News and WyoRadio would like to thank the following sponsors:
Joy’s Flowers and Gift
Daniels Jewelry
Spa World
Outlaw Inn
Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe
A Little Country Character
Wyo4News/WyoRadio Kiss Cam Rules
- Promotion is open to all listeners who are legal US residents, 18 years of age or older.
- There is no entry fee charged to participate.
- A person can submit a Kiss Cam picture one time only.
- To become a qualifier for the Wyo4News Kiss Cam, they must email a picture to [email protected] before February 12, 2020. Pictures will be posted on the Wyo4News Facebook page.
- Starting Wednesday, February 5, 2020, Readers and WyoRadio listeners will be directed to the Wyo4News Facebook page to vote for their favorite submitted picture.
- The picture with the most likes on through February 12 will be declared the Kiss Cam Winner.
- How Kiss Cam winner will be determined: The submitted picture that has the most “likes” on the Wyo4News Facebook page from February 5-12th will be declared the winner.
- Kiss Cam Prize: Winner will receive a $50 gift certificate from each of the following sponsors: Daniels Jewelry, Joy’s Flowers and Gifts, Outlaw Inn, Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe, A Little Country Character, and Spa World.
- The Winner will be announced on 96.5 FM, Q96 on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at approximately 7:35 am. Winner will also be posted on WyoRadio and Wyo4News Facebook pages. The winner does not have to be listening to claim their prize.
- The winner must have a valid picture ID to redeem any prize won.
- There is no prize substitution.
- A winner will forfeit any prize not claimed within thirty (30) days of winning.
- If a prize is not claimed, no alternate winner will be selected and the prize will become the property of WyoRadio/Wyo4News.
- Winners are responsible for all taxes due from the prize won. An IRS Form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security number will be issued with any prize won valued at over $600.00. Failure to submit a complete W-9 will result in forfeiture of the prize.
- By participating in this WyoRadio/Wyo4News promotion, participants agree to have his or her name, voice, and likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material related to the “Kiss Cam”, without further compensation.
- Decisions by WyoRadio/Wyo4News management with respect to this Promotion are final.
- WyoRadio/Wyo4News reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify this Promotion as it deems necessary if it is not capable of completion as planned.
- WyoRadio/Wyo4News reserves the right to make changes in the rules of this promotion, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize or equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement.
- WyoRadio/Wyo4News, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process. Failure to comply with these rules may result in a contestant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes.
- Employees of WyoRadio/Wyo4News and their immediate families or households, it’s licensee, participating sponsors and their employees are not eligible to participate.