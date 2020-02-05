Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and we’re giving you a chance to win some great prizes with our Wyo4News and WyoRadio Kiss Cam Contest!

Here’s how to enter! All you have to do is submit a photo with your significant other, kids, pets, etc. and we’ll place it in one of our Kiss Cam frames. We’ll then post the photo to our Kiss Cam Contest Photo Album on our Wyo4News Facebook page. Once the photo is uploaded, Facebook viewers can vote on the photo they like the most by clicking on the “like” button. The photo with the most “likes” will win our grand prize, which includes a $50 gift certificate from Daniels Jewelry, Joy’s Flowers and Gifts, Outlaw Inn, Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe, A Little Country Character, and Spa World.

The winner will be announced on the Q96 Morning Show with JJ on 96.5 KQSW on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at approximately 7:35 am. The winner will also be posted on WyoRadio and Wyo4News Facebook pages.

Photos can be submitted starting Wednesday, February 5. The last day to submit a photo is Wednesday, February 12. The winner will be announced on Thursday, February 13. Photos must be received no later than 3:00 pm (MT) on Wednesday, February 12 to qualify. PHOTO MUST BE YOUR OWN. ONLY ONE PHOTO MAY BE SUBMITTED. You can submit your photo by email at [email protected]. Please include your name and contact information. Please DO NOT send photos through Facebook messenger.

Scroll down to see the complete Kiss Cam and Wyo4News/WyoRadio contest rules.

Wyo4News and WyoRadio would like to thank the following sponsors:

Joy’s Flowers and Gift

Daniels Jewelry

Spa World

Outlaw Inn

Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe

A Little Country Character

Wyo4News/WyoRadio Kiss Cam Rules