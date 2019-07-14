Wyo4News At The Library: Check Out A Streaming Movie With Your Library Card

Join Wyo4News each week as we check out what’s going on at the Sweetwater County Library. This week’s column was written by Lindsey Travis, Assistant Library Director for the Sweetwater County Libary System.

Movies are a great way to deal with the summer heat. It’s fun to chill in the air conditioning, make some popcorn, and stream a movie right from your living room. You don’t have to have pay for a streaming movie service to have access to great films. Not only does the library have DVDs that you can check out for no cost, but we also have two streaming movie services that you can access for free.

Last week the library unveiled Kanopy streaming movies. With your library card and an email address, Kanopy gives you access to more than 30,000 independent and documentary films. Library patrons can check out 10 titles per month for three days each. Some of the more recent popular titles you will find on Kanopy are Lady Bird, Moonlight, and Eighth Grade. You can also find older indie films like Clue and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape. Check out foreign films and documentaries as well.

The library also has Hoopla, which, along with providing access to digital audiobooks and eBooks, provides access to streaming movies. Like Kanopy, library patrons can check out 10 titles from Hoopla per month. Movies check out for three days each. Hoopla has a wide variety of movies available, from award winners to popular kids’ movies.

To sign up for Kanopy or Hoopla, visit the library’s website at sweetwaterlibraries.com and click on eBooks, Movies and More at the top of the page. You will need your library card number and PIN to sign up.

And, of course, make sure to keep reading and visiting the libraries this summer! Here’s what we have going on this week:

Toddler Time

10:30 a.m. Monday @ Sweetwater Count Library and Rock Springs Library

Story Time

10:30 a.m. [email protected] Sweetwater County Library and Rock Springs Library

10:30 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday @ White Mountain Library

LEGO Club

10:30 a.m. Wednesday @ Rock Springs Library

3 p.m. Wednesday @ White Mountain Library

Lunar Lander Challenge

11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday @ White Mountain Library

Book-Based Cake Competition

All-day Thursday @ Sweetwater County Library