Wyo4News At The Library: Firefighters, Planetariums, And Outdoor Skills This Week At The Libraries

Join Wyo4News each week as we check out what’s going on at the Sweetwater County Library. This week’s column was written by Lindsey Travis, Assistant Library Director for the Sweetwater County Libary System.

The library’s Summer Reading programs would not be as successful as they are without the help of organizations and businesses in the community. For example, last week the Sweetwater Historical Museum helped us with our Juneteenth program in Green River. This week, we are partnering with the Rock Springs Fire Department, Sweetwater BOCES, and Outdoor Warehouse for several fun-filled events. We love that local groups support our community’s kids and want to help them learn and read over the summer. Here’s the lineup of big events for the week:

Tuesday, June 25

Planetarium Adventure! – 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. @ White Mountain Library

Learn about the vast expanse of the cosmos in BOCES’s mobile planetarium.

RSFD Obstacle Course – 11 a.m. @ Rock Springs Library

Have fun practicing your firefighting skills with the Rock Springs Fire Department.

Outdoor Days – 12:30 p.m. @ White Mountain Library

Sportsman’s Warehouse will provide fun outdoor and survival activities for all ages.

We have two wonderful youth services librarians retiring this week at Rock Springs Library. Stop by to help Anne Parady and Diane Roccabruna celebrate their retirements. We will have a public reception from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 27.

And, don’t forget to bring the kids to any of our Story Times, Toddler Times, or other weekly events. We also have drop-in activities all week at all three libraries.