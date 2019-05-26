Wyo4News At The Library: Join the Libraries for a Universe of Stories

Join Wyo4News each week as we check out what’s going on at the Sweetwater County Library. This week’s column was written by Lindsey Travis, Assistant Library Director for the Sweetwater County Libary System.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. It was a turning point in American history and for science in general. As we venture into space and continue to explore what else is out there, it’s easy to see that we may not be alone in the universe.

While kids in Sweetwater County may not be going into space anytime soon, this summer the libraries are looking to open up the universe to them. The theme of our Summer Reading Challenge, which begins Tuesday, is a Universe of Stories, so many of our programs and events are space-themed. From planetariums, planet-themed puppet shows, and cosmic crafts, kids coming to library programs will be encouraged to play, learn, and read.

When you think about it, reading is a great way to broaden a personal universe. Reading a book puts you in the shoes of others, teaches empathy, encourages exploration, and allows you to travel through the pages to different cities, countries, and worlds. It’s why reading is good for children (and adults!).

Don’t forget to sign up for the library’s Summer Reading Challenge. Signup online through the Beanstack app https://sweetwaterlibraries.beanstack.com/reader365, and log your minutes read throughout the summer to win prizes. And bring the kids to our summer programs. Here’s what’s on the schedule for this week:

Tuesday, May 28

Story Time – 10:30 a.m. @ Rock Springs Library

Story Time – 10:30 a.m. @ the Sweetwater County Library

Wednesday, May 29

Story Time – 10:30 a.m. @ White Mountain Library

Planetarium Adventure – 11 a.m. @ Sweetwater County Library

LEGO Club – 10:30 a.m. @ Rock Springs Library

LEGO Club – 3 p.m. @ White Mountain Library

Thursday, May 30

Story Time – 10:30 a.m. @ White Mountain Library

Planet Earth Puppet Show – 11 a.m. @ Rock Springs Library

All Week, May 28-June 1

Cosmic Crafts – Stop by White Mountain Library anytime to make crafts that are out of this world!

Space in Summer-Planet Earth – Stop by Rock Springs Library for planet Earth-themed activities.

Find out about all of the library system’s programs this summer in our Event Guide. The Event Guides are available at the Sweetwater County Library, Rock Springs Library, and White Mountain Library and online on our website https://www.sweetwaterlibraries.com/web_admin/uploads/eventGuide.pdf.