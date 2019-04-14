Wyo4News At The Library: Kids Develop A Love Of Reading At Story Time

Join Wyo4News each week as we check out what’s going on at the Sweetwater County Library. This week’s column was written by Lindsey Travis, Assistant Library Director for the Sweetwater County Libary System.

Few things are better than seeing a kid who is excited about reading and checking out a new book. Here at the Sweetwater County Library System, we love to help kids develop a lifelong love of reading. That’s why Story Time and Toddler Time are such great activities for the youngest members of our community.

Story Time involves more than reading, however, it’s an educational event. Along with reading books, the librarians guide children through songs, activities, and crafts. Studies have shown that Story Time helps children develop early literacy skills. Story Time kids build stronger vocabularies, develop better listening skills, and gain an early interest in learning.

Story Time is designed for children who are preschool age, meaning ages 3-5; Toddler Time is for younger kids, ages 0-2. At the libraries, we have many Story Time and Toddler Time options. If you haven’t taken your child to one of these events, maybe it’s time to check one out.

Here are the times for the rest of spring; programs run through May 4 and then start back up with new summer times on May 28:

Toddler Time

Monday – 10:30 a.m. @ Rock Springs Library and the Sweetwater County Library in Green River

Tuesday – 10:30 a.m. @ White Mountain Library

Story Time

Tuesday – 10:30 a.m. @ Rock Springs Library

Wednesday – 10:30 a.m. @ White Mountain Library and at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River

Wednesday – 1 p.m. @ Rock Springs Library

Thursday – 10:30 a.m. @ White Mountain Library and the Sweetwater County Library in Green River

In a partnership with BOCES, a Spanish Story Time is also held weekly at the Rock Springs Library on C Street. It is at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.

It’s spring break in Green River from April 15-19, so our Story Times and other programs at only the Green River location are taking a break this week as well, but they will start back up on April 22. Stop in the library, however, and check out a Story Time bag. Story Time bags have all the items to create your own Story Time – books, games, and activities. All three libraries also have play areas that kids can stop in and enjoy. Check out all of the library system events in our Events Guide here: https://www.sweetwaterlibraries.com/web_admin/uploads/eventGuide.pdf.