Wyo4News At The Library: Kids’ Music And Dancing This Week At The Libraries

Join Wyo4News each week as we check out what’s going on at the Sweetwater County Library. This week’s column was written by Lindsey Travis, Assistant Library Director for the Sweetwater County Libary System.

Advertisement

It’s the middle of the summer and at the libraries, we’re dancing! Two of our big kids’ events this week involve music and dancing.

We are kicking off the week with two performances from Pint Size Polkas and their show Music and Magic from the Polkaverse. The shows, which are at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, July 8 at White Mountain Library, are fun for the whole family. Expect singing, clapping and dancing, along with magic, comedy, and education.

Another big treat for the kids is the Micah and Me Dance Party, which will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 10 at Centennial Park in Green River. Micah and Me is a band made up of three stay-at-home dads. They play original songs geared toward kids and put together new updates on classic tunes. Stop by and dance to the music! At 1 p.m., Micah and Me will also be teaching a ukulele class at the park. All are welcome to participate in the class, but the group only has 23 ukuleles for attendees to use. Drop by early, or bring your own ukulele.

But that’s not all that we have in store for this very busy week! Drop by White Mountain Library at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9 for our Windy Planet event. Kids will design paper buildings to withstand the wind!

Sportsman’s Warehouse will also be providing the latest installment of Outdoor Days on Thursday, July 11 at the White Mountain Library. Drop by between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. for outdoor fun and survival activities for all ages.

And, of course, we have drop-in fun and activities all week in all three buildings. Stop by and see what fun projects there are to do! Our Story Times and Toddler Times are happening throughout the week as well.

Advertisement

Don’t forget: If you are participating in the Summer Reading Challenge, you can earn a ticket into a prize basket drawing for attending a program each week. If you haven’t signed up for the Summer Reading Challenge yet, you still can! Register online by visiting our website https://www.sweetwaterlibraries.com/ and clicking on Read More, in the Summer Reading Challenge banner.