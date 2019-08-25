Wyo4News At The Library: Learn A New Language With Your Library Card

Join Wyo4News each week as we check out what’s going on at the Sweetwater County Library. This week’s column was written by Lindsey Travis, Assistant Library Director for the Sweetwater County Libary System.

Advertisement

I took Spanish when I was in high school back in the 90s. I wish I could say that all these years later I was fluent in the language, but I can’t. While I remember a handful of words and phrases, I couldn’t have a complete conversation in Spanish if my life depended on it. I have considered trying to learn it again, but taking the time to go to classes is tough with a full-time job and other responsibilities.

Thankfully, the library offers a service that can help people learn a language at their own pace. Pronunciator, which patrons can connect to through the library’s website, is available to library cardholders at no cost. The database provides language learning for 87 languages. Looking to learn Spanish? Log on and try it out. Planning a trip to China or Italy? Learn some of the language before you travel. Always wanted to learn sign language? Pronunciator can help!

Advertisement

Pronunciator allows students to learn at their own pace with customized courses. They can also log in to live conversational sessions with a teacher. Access to drills, quizzes and audio lessons is also available.

To log in to Pronunciator, visit the library’s web page at sweetwaterlibraries.com and click on “Online Services” at the top of the page. Scroll down to Pronunciator on the list of services. You will need a library card number and PIN to log in to the service (contact any library if you do not know your PIN).