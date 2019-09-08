Wyo4News At The Library: Learn about the library during Library Card Sign-Up Month

Join Wyo4News each week as we check out what’s going on at the Sweetwater County Library. This week’s column was written by Lindsey Travis, Assistant Library Director for the Sweetwater County Libary System.

It’s September, which means it is Library Card Sign-Up Month! Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the American Library Association and libraries across the country unite in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.

Here in Sweetwater County, the library has partnered with WyoMovies for the month. As patrons complete our online Library Card Sign-Up Month challenge they will receive a free movie ticket or free medium popcorn/drink combo, courtesy of the movie theater.

The challenge is a great way to introduce new patrons to some of the services available at the library. Patrons who are not new to the library might learn something new as well.

To participate in the online challenge, patrons need to log in to Beanstack, the app that the libraries used to track summer reading. Those who signed up for an account during the summer will not have to create a new one. Beanstack is available for Android and Apple devices. Patrons can also sign up or log in through a computer by visiting the library’s website at sweetwaterlibraries.com and clicking on the Library Card Sign-Up Month link at the top of the page.

September also means that our fall programs are up and running, and we have a lot going on! Here’s what’s happening this week:

Monday, Sept. 9

Toddler Time – 10:30 a.m. @ Rock Springs Library and the Green River Library

Monday Madness (teen group) – 4:30 p.m. @ White Mountain Library

West African Kora Harp Concert – 7 p.m. @ White Mountain Library

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Toddler Time – 10:30 a.m. @ White Mountain Library

Story Time – 10:30 a.m. @ Rock Springs Library

Chess Club – 6:30 p.m. @ White Mountain Library

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Story Time – 10:30 a.m. @ White Mountain Library and the Green River Library

Story Time – 1 p.m. @ Rock Springs Library

After School Group – 3:30 p.m. @ Rock Springs Library

LEGO Club – 4 p.m. @ White Mountain Library

Thursday, Sept. 12

Story Time – 10:30 a.m. @ White Mountain Library and the Green River Library

Teen Thursdays – 3:30 p.m. @ the Green River Library

Saturday, Sept. 14

Stuffed Animal Sleepover – noon to 4 p.m. @ the Green River Library

For more information on these programs visit us online at sweetwaterlibraries.com or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/sweetwaterlibraries.