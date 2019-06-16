Wyo4News At The Library: Rockets, Experiments And Ice Cream

Join Wyo4News each week as we check out what’s going on at the Sweetwater County Library. This week’s column was written by Lindsey Travis, Assistant Library Director for the Sweetwater County Libary System.

Here at the libraries, we are looking to show kids that science is exciting and fun – that’s why we are hosting several Cool Science events with Marc Straub this coming week. The Cool Science events feature experiments, rockets, and ice cream. What’s not to love! Four events will be offered:

11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19 @ Centennial Park in Green River

2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19 @ Sweetwater County Library in Green River. This event is for teens only. Space is limited so contact the library to pre-register

11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, June 21 @ Broadway Theater in Rock Springs

Along with a visit from Marc with Cool Science, kids have two other science-based programs to attend. White Mountain Library will be hosting Lucy Diggins-Wold from Wyoming Game and Fish for programs at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18. Lucy is always a treat to have in the library. She shares her love of wildlife and with displays, examples, and games.

Also, don’t forget about drop-in events. The Sweetwater County Library in Green River will be hosting a Juneteenth Celebration all week. Stop in and see our newest American Girl dolls and learn about local history with the Sweetwater County Museum. The Green River library will also have Venus-related activities all week. Over at White Mountain Library, we have drop-in cosmic crafts, and at Rock Springs Library we will have Toy Story-related activities throughout the week.