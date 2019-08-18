Wyo4News At The Library: Take an Online Continuing Education Class with Your Library Card

Join Wyo4News each week as we check out what’s going on at the Sweetwater County Library. This week’s column was written by Lindsey Travis, Assistant Library Director for the Sweetwater County Libary System.

It’s back-to-school time! As kids go back to school this week in Sweetwater County, it seems like a good time to showcase one of the educational services your library system offers: Universal Class.

Universal Class is a database that connects library patrons with online continuing education classes. If you need to obtain continuing education credits for your current job, or if you just want to learn something new, check out this great resource – 500 class options spanning many subjects are available. If you want to learn a new computer program, take a class! Learn Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, or learn about Google programs such as Google Docs, Google Sheets, or Google Slides. Take a class on project management, advertising, or crisis management. Need help with public speaking? A class is available. Want to start a business? Take an entrepreneurial class. Each class is available online, is self-paced, and lists the number of continuing education units you will earn by completing it.

Universal Class is also a great resource if you want to learn a new hobby. Take a cake decorating class or a floral arranging class. If you want to start working on your family history, genealogy classes are available. The options are seemingly endless.

For families who homeschool, Universal Class has options for parents such as How to Teach Reading Fundamentals. Subject-based options are also available. Really, everything in Universal Class can be helpful for homeschooling parents and children.

Universal Class is available to library patrons for free. To access it, visit sweetwaterlibraries.com and click on Online Services at the top of the page. Click on Universal Class in the list of available databases. You will need your library card number and PIN to log in. If you do not know your PIN, please call any library – we will help you find it.

