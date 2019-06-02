Wyo4News At The Library: Take In Some Magic This Week

Join Wyo4News each week as we check out what’s going on at the Sweetwater County Library. This week’s column was written by Lindsey Travis, Assistant Library Director for the Sweetwater County Libary System.

Advertisement

Magician Andrew Davis has amazing powers. He attended one of the library’s management meetings a few months back and wowed us with a trick that to this day I can’t figure out. His ability to amaze us, plus the strong messages that he includes in his shows, convinced us to book him for three library performances this coming week.

While on the surface it looks like the performers that we bring in for summer reading events are just there for entertainment, there is a much bigger reason: kids learn from them. The shows catch their attention. They teach them lessons. They spark their curiosity. They encourage kids to learn new things. They help kids connect with others. That’s why we bring in performers like Andrew Davis during summer reading – to provide entertainment and learning opportunities for kids. All of our performers teach kids a skill or provide a lesson along with their entertainment. Along with magic this summer, we have a ventriloquist/puppeteer, a sword fighting duo, a polka party, a science guy, and a ukulele dance party. So much fun and learning this summer!

Here’s what we have happening in the libraries this week:

Monday

Toddler Time – 10:30 a.m. @ Sweetwater County Library, Green River

Toddler Time – 10:30 a.m. @ Rock Springs Library

StoryWalk Summer Run Series – 6 p.m. @ Green River Recreation Center

Tuesday

Story Time – 10:30 a.m. @ Sweetwater County Library, Green River

Story Time – 10:30 a.m. @ Rock Springs Library

Magic Show – 11 a.m. @ White Mountain Library

Wednesday

Story Time – 10:30 a.m. @ White Mountain Library

LEGO Club – 10:30 a.m. @ Rock Springs Library

Magic Show – 11 a.m. @ Centennial Park, Green River

LEGO Club – 3 p.m. @ White Mountain Library

Mutual UFO Network – 7 p.m. @ White Mountain Library

Advertisement

Thursday

Story Time – 10:30 a.m. @ White Mountain Library

Magic Show – 11 a.m. @ the Broadway Theater, Rock Springs

M&M Taste Test for Teens – 2:30 p.m. @ Sweetwater County Library, Green River

All Week (drop in anytime!)

Sun-themed activities – Sweetwater County Library, Green River

ET-themed activities – Rock Springs Library

Cosmic Crafts – White Mountain Library

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the City of Green River’s Parks and Rec Department and Rock Springs’ Broadway Theater for partnering with us this summer. They have allowed us to use their spaces to hold some of our summer programs. It truly is appreciated and helps us provide great experiences for the children of Sweetwater County.