Wyo4News At The Library: The Summer Reading Challenge is Winding Down

Join Wyo4News each week as we check out what’s going on at the Sweetwater County Library. This week’s column was written by Lindsey Travis, Assistant Library Director for the Sweetwater County Libary System.

Advertisement

Can you believe that it’s already August! The Fair is over, we’re starting to look at end of summer vacations and, of course, the start of school!

The library’s Summer Reading Challenge is winding down. The last day to log your minutes is this Saturday, Aug. 10. Make sure to use the library’s Beanstack app to log everything you read this summer. Also, make sure to use the app to add the tickets that you earned throughout the summer to the prize baskets you want to win. Please let us know if you have any questions about how to do any of this. The prize basket drawings will be held on Monday, Aug. 12.

Since this is the last week of summer reading, we will be hosting our last summer reading events. Here’s what’s on the schedule:

End of Summer Reading Picnic – Noon Tuesday, Aug. 6 @ White Mountain Library

End of Summer Medieval Faire – 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 @Centennial Park in Green River

End of Summer Picnic – 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 @ Washington Park in Rock Springs

Sponsor

We also have Story Time and Toddler Time in all of the buildings this week. We’ll have our fall schedule of events out soon.