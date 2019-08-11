Wyo4News At The Library: Use Your Library Card To Connect With An Online Tutor

Join Wyo4News each week as we check out what’s going on at the Sweetwater County Library. This week’s column was written by Lindsey Travis, Assistant Library Director for the Sweetwater County Libary System.

When I was a kid I loved to read and I loved to write. Math, however, was not a subject that I liked. While I excelled at math in elementary school, I no interest in more complex math such as Geometry and Trigonometry, so I struggled in those classes. I would have benefitted from extra help.

Fortunately, for kids and teens struggling with math (or any other subject), the library system has a service that can help. Tutor.com is an online tutoring service that connects students with a live tutor. Available daily from noon to midnight, students only need a library card and PIN to access it. If you don’t know your PIN, please call any library and we can get it for you. Students are connected with an expert in the subject of their choice and all live online sessions are recorded so students can go back and review them. If they don’t want to meet with a live tutor, students can also upload their school papers for review or send in a math problem that they may need help with. Practice exams and ACT/SAT prep exercises are also available.

Tutor.com is not only for students, however. The service also provides job and career assistance. Those accessing the service can log in to connect with a career coach. They can also upload their resumes for review.

To connect to tutor.com, visit the library’s website at sweetwaterlibraries.com, click on “online services” at the top of the page, and select “tutor.com” from the list of databases. Enter your library card number and PIN to get started.

As school is about to start up, don’t forget about all the things your library card gives you access to. Along with tutor.com, we have a lot of databases available to help with research. The libraries also have ebooks, digital audiobooks, and digital magazines that are available at no cost through a smartphone, tablet or computer. The libraries also have free access to Wi-Fi and computers to complete homework. If you haven’t been to the library in a while, make sure to stop by and see what we have to offer!