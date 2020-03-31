Wyo4News Restaurant Guide

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 31, 2020) – It’s Takeout Tuesday! Which is a great chance for all of us to help local restaurants and establishments by ordering out to eat!

During these tough times, we’re trying to help as many businesses we can in our community, so we’re stating with this. If you want to see what’s available from your favorite restaurants/establishments in Sweetwater County and the surrounding areas, we have it in one list. Take a look at our restaurant guide below and see what’s available. We’ve even included some breweries! And if we’ve left out a restaurant/bar/brewery, or you have a suggestion let us know at [email protected]. This is a FREE service we’re offering ou community businesses courtesy of Wyo4News and WyoRadio.