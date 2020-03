Wyo4News Restaurant Guide, supporting the Great American Takeout

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 24, 2020) – Today is the Great American Takeout, a chance to help local restaurants and establishments by going out to eat!

During these tough times, we’re trying to help as many businesses we can in our community, so we’re stating with this. If you want to see what’s available from your favorite restaurants/establishments in Sweetwater County and the surrounding areas, we have it in one list. Take a look at our restaurant guide below and see what’s available. We’ve even included some breweries! And if we’ve left out a restaurant/bar/brewery, or you have a suggestion let us know at [email protected]. This is a FREE service we’re offering ou community businesses courtesy of Wyo4News and WyoRadio.

UPDATE 1: We’ve also added Grub’s Drive-in, Santa Fe Trail, and Gateway Liquors to the list. Also, GoGal Delivery is available for pickup and delivery! Their number is 307-371-8284.

UPDATE 2: We’ve added Super Tortas and Fish Bowl to the list and made a change to Arctic Circle.

UPDATE 4: We’ve added Log Inn to the list.