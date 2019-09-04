Wyoming And Louisiana Announce Football Series

Laramie, Wyoming (Sept. 4, 2019) – The University of Wyoming and the University of Louisiana have agreed to a home-and-home football series. Louisiana will host the first game of the series on Sept. 12, 2020. Wyoming will host the return game on Sept. 26, 2026, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

Advertisement

The Cowboys opened the season with a 37-31 win over SEC foe Missouri last Saturday. The win marked Wyoming’s fourth win in the last six meetings against a team from the SEC. The Cowboys head to Texas State on Saturday with the contest set for a 5 p.m. MT kick.

Louisiana won the Sun Belt West Division title in 2018 and made an appearance in the first ever Sun Belt Conference Championship game. The Ragin’ Cajuns also played in the AutoNation Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla. last season.

Wyoming and Louisiana met once in Laramie with the Cowboys taking the contest against the then Louisiana-Lafayette by score of 28-15 on Sept. 14, 1991.

The Cowboys were set to face Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas on Sept. 12, 2020, but that contest has been rescheduled to Sept. 16, 2028.

Advertisement