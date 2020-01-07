Wyoming soccer to host winter camps

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Jan. 7, 2020) – Wyoming women’s soccer head coach Pete Cuadrado will host two camps next month for players ranging from preschool through high school.

Both camps will take place in the indoor practice facility.

The Future Pokes Camp will take place on Saturday, Feb. 1, and is open to anyone ages 4-12. It will run from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The registration fee is $35.

The Winter ID Camp will follow on Sunday, Feb. 2, and is open to anyone ages 13-18. It will run from 1-4 p.m. The registration fee is $65. Campers will receive a t-shirt.

Those interested can register at wyomingsoccercamps.com.

For more information or questions regarding the 2020 winter camp, please contact assistant coach Matt Callaway at [email protected].