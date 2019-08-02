Wyoming’s Big Show Daily Schedule: Friday, August 2

See what’s happening today at Wyoming’s Big Show at the Sweetwater Events Complex!
Friday, August 2
4-H & Open Poultry & Rabbit Show
Aug 02, 2019 | 8:00 AM
Small Hall
4-H/FFA Sheep Show
Aug 02, 2019 | 9:00 AM
Indoor Arena
Showmanship & Market Classes
Main Gates Open
Aug 02, 2019 | 10:30 AM – 12:00 AM
Fair Animal Specialties Petting Zoo
Aug 02, 2019 | 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM
East Tent
Sure to be one the most memorable and talked-about attractions at the fair.
Giant Games
Aug 02, 2019 | 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM
Tents
Jenga and Yahtzee are family favorites and our giant versions are even more fun.
Bubble Tower
Aug 02, 2019 | 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM
Breezeway
Come chase the bubbles and enjoy the fun as the bubbles float across our breezeway!
Bugology
Aug 02, 2019 | 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM
Exhibit Hall
Bringing wildlife education to life on a scale never seen before. Come see the immersive, interactive walk through exhibits that step you right into Bugology 1-0-Fun.
Animal Cracker Conspiracy
Aug 02, 2019 | 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM
Strolling Grounds
These stilt characters leave beautiful and joyful impressions in the minds of their audience.
Chicken Rider
Aug 02, 2019 | 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM
Strolling Grounds
Lanky The Clown
Aug 02, 2019 | 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM
Strolling Grounds
Lanky, and his partners Smile Inspector and Sheriff Shorty, will be clowning around on the midway as well as hosting some of the family fun contests.
Duck Races
Aug 02, 2019 | 12:30 PM
Grass Area
You can’t watch ducks race without smiling. Learn interesting facts about Mallard ducks throughout the show. Sixteen volunteers are chosen during each show to release the ducks in the race track. Prizes are given to the winners of each race.
4-H/FFA Round Robin
Aug 02, 2019 | 1:00 PM
Indoor Arena
Large Animal
Comedy Wild West Gunfight
Aug 02, 2019 | 1:30 PM
West Tent
The Wild West Goes Whack-o! when Sheriff Hoppalong Casually and Deputy Leon Jones strap on Big Iron and face off against dimwit desperado Bad Bob and his bumbling baby brother Bubba Bob.
Bugology Show
Aug 02, 2019 | 2:00 PM
Exhibit Hall
Pacific Animal Productions is renowned for its ability to bring wildlife education to life on a scale never seen before.
Duck Races
Aug 02, 2019 | 2:15 PM
Grass Area
Big Show Barrel Race
Aug 02, 2019 | 3:00 PM
Grandstands
4-D Barrel Race
Sweeny Family Band
Aug 02, 2019 | 3:00 PM
West Tent
Take a little Hee Haw, add a couple of pinches of The Grand Ole Opry, sprinkle in a little Andy Griffith, simmer over down home humor, serve with a little “shine”…..and soon you’ll have a banquet of fun!
Mountain Bike Stunt Show
Aug 02, 2019 | 3:30 PM
Grass Area
As a young boy, Robbie had what might be called an obsession with biking. Through practice and determination, Robbie has become one of the top trials riders on the continent. The show features a multitude of stunts performed on a mountain bike.
Marty Davis
Aug 02, 2019 | 3:30 PM
Exhibit Hall
Marty will take you on a nostalgic trip through time… back to when the good guys wore white hats, kissed their ponies instead of the girls, headed the bad guys off at the pass and always caught’em in the end!
Brown’s Amusement Carnival
Aug 02, 2019 | 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Carnival
One of the best carnivals in the nation.
Premium Payout
Aug 02, 2019 | 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Exhibit Hall Information Desk
Open, 4-H, FFA participants may pick up their premium money.
4-H/FFA Livestock Judging
Aug 02, 2019 | 4:00 PM
Indoor Arena
Bugology Show
Aug 02, 2019 | 4:30 PM
Exhibit Hall
Bugology Show
Comedy Wild West Gunfight
Aug 02, 2019 | 4:30 PM
West Tent
4-H/FFA Round Robin
Aug 02, 2019 | 5:00 PM
Grass Area
Small Animal
Duck Races
Aug 02, 2019 | 5:00 PM
Grass Area
Dj, Dance & Music
Aug 02, 2019 | 5:30 PM
Pepsi Tent
Big screens, a laser show and music to keep you on your feet plan on late nights!
Team Sorting Sign-Ups
Aug 02, 2019 | 5:30 PM
Indoor Arena
Marty Davis
Aug 02, 2019 | 5:30 PM
Exhibit Hall
4-H/FFA Herdsmanship Winners- Ice Cream Social
Aug 02, 2019 | 6:00 PM
Indoor Arena- Patio Area
Sweeny Family Band
Aug 02, 2019 | 6:00 PM
West Tent
Bugology Show
Aug 02, 2019 | 6:30 PM
Exhibit Hall
Mountain Bike Stunt Show
Aug 02, 2019 | 6:30 PM
Grass Area
Big Show Karaoke Contest
Aug 02, 2019 | 6:30 PM
Exhibit Hall
Team Sorting
Aug 02, 2019 | 7:00 PM
Indoor Arena
Comedy Wild West Gunfight
Aug 02, 2019 | 7:00 PM
West Tent
Duck Races
Aug 02, 2019 | 7:15 PM
Grass Area
Sweeny Family Band
Aug 02, 2019 | 8:00 PM
West Tent
Mountain Bike Stunt Show
Aug 02, 2019 | 8:15 PM
Grass Area
Marty Davis
Aug 02, 2019 | 8:30 PM
Exhibit Hall
Gary Allan in Concert
Aug 02, 2019 | 8:30 PM
Concert Area
Dj, Dance & Music
Aug 02, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Pepsi Tent
Fireworks
Aug 02, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Night Sky
Amazing fireworks display immediately following the concert.
