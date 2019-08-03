Wyoming’s Big Show Daily Schedule: Saturday, August 3

See what’s happening today at Wyoming’s Big Show at the Sweetwater Events Complex!
Saturday, August 3
4-H/FFA State Fair Meeting- Mandatory
Aug 03, 2019 | 9:00 AM
Small Hall
Mandatory
Horseshoe Pitching
Aug 03, 2019 | 9:00 AM
Horseshoe Pitching
The competition is nothing but good fun and a way to spend the day with friends enjoying a little friendly competition.
Big Show Barrel Race
Aug 03, 2019 | 10:00 AM
Grandstands
4-D Barrel Race
Main Gates Open
Aug 03, 2019 | 10:30 AM – 12:00 AM
Fair Animal Specialties Petting Zoo
Aug 03, 2019 | 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM
East Tent
Sure to be one the most memorable and talked-about attractions at the fair.
Giant Games
Aug 03, 2019 | 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM
Tents
Jenga and Yahtzee are family favorites and our giant versions are even more fun.
Lanky The Clown
Aug 03, 2019 | 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM
Strolling Grounds
Lanky, and his partners Smile Inspector and Sheriff Shorty, will be clowning around on the midway as well as hosting some of the family fun contests.
Bubble Tower
Aug 03, 2019 | 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM
Breezeway
Come chase the bubbles and enjoy the fun as the bubbles float across our breezeway!
Bugology
Aug 03, 2019 | 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM
Exhibit Hall
Bringing wildlife education to life on a scale never seen before. Come see the immersive, interactive walk through exhibits that step you right into Bugology 1-0-Fun.
Chicken Rider
Aug 03, 2019 | 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM
Strolling Grounds
Animal Cracker Conspiracy
Aug 03, 2019 | 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM
Strolling Grounds
These stilt characters leave beautiful and joyful impressions in the minds of their audience.
Rotary Kid’s Dog Show
Aug 03, 2019 | 11:00 AM
West Tent Stage
Join Rock Springs Rotary for this fun activity hosted by Lanky the Clown. Kids ages 4-14 are invited to bring their pup to compete for prizes in sixteen crazy categories.
Duck Races
Aug 03, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Grass Area
You can’t watch ducks race without smiling. Learn interesting facts about Mallard ducks throughout the show. Sixteen volunteers are chosen during each show to release the ducks in the race track. Prizes are given to the winners of each race.
Premium Payout
Aug 03, 2019 | 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Exhibit Hall Information Desk
Open, 4-H, FFA participants may pick up their premium money.
Livestock Auction Buyer’s BBQ
Aug 03, 2019 | 12:00 PM
Indoor Arena
4-H/FFA invite buyers to join them for lunch prior to the annual livestock auction.
4-H/FFA Buckle Presentations
Aug 03, 2019 | 12:00 PM
Indoor Arena
Marty Davis
Aug 03, 2019 | 12:00 PM
Exhibit Hall
Marty will take you on a nostalgic trip through time… back to when the good guys wore white hats, kissed their ponies instead of the girls, headed the bad guys off at the pass and always caught’em in the end!
Brown’s Amusement Carnival
Aug 03, 2019 | 1:00 PM – 12:00 AM
Carnival
One of the best carnivals in the nation.
Duck Races
Aug 03, 2019 | 1:00 PM
Grass Area
You can’t watch ducks race without smiling. Learn interesting facts about Mallard ducks throughout the show. Sixteen volunteers are chosen during each show to release the ducks in the race track. Prizes are given to the winners of each race.
Bugology Show
Aug 03, 2019 | 1:00 PM
Exhibit Hall
Pacific Animal Productions is renowned for its ability to bring wildlife education to life on a scale never seen before.
Comedy Wild West Gunfight
Aug 03, 2019 | 1:30 PM
West Tent
The Wild West Goes Whack-o! when Sheriff Hoppalong Casually and Deputy Leon Jones strap on Big Iron and face off against dimwit desperado Bad Bob and his bumbling baby brother Bubba Bob.
4-H/FFA Livestock Auction
Aug 03, 2019 | 2:00 PM
Indoor Arena
Join Sweetwater County 4-H & FFA members for the annual livestock auction.
Marty Davis
Aug 03, 2019 | 2:00 PM
Exhibit Hall
Marty will take you on a nostalgic trip through time… back to when the good guys wore white hats, kissed their ponies instead of the girls, headed the bad guys off at the pass and always caught’em in the end!
Mountain Bike Stunt Show
Aug 03, 2019 | 2:30 PM
Grass Area
As a young boy, Robbie had what might be called an obsession with biking. Through practice and determination, Robbie has become one of the top trials riders on the continent. The show features a multitude of stunts performed on a mountain bike.
Sweeny Family Band
Aug 03, 2019 | 3:00 PM
West Tent
Take a little Hee Haw, add a couple of pinches of The Grand Ole Opry, sprinkle in a little Andy Griffith, simmer over down home humor, serve with a little “shine”…..and soon you’ll have a banquet of fun!
Duck Races
Aug 03, 2019 | 3:30 PM
Grass Area
You can’t watch ducks race without smiling. Learn interesting facts about Mallard ducks throughout the show. Sixteen volunteers are chosen during each show to release the ducks in the race track. Prizes are given to the winners of each race.
Bocci Bolli
Aug 03, 2019 | 4:00 PM
Grass Area
Join us in a fun game of Bocci!
Bugology Show
Aug 03, 2019 | 4:00 PM
Exhibit Hall
Pacific Animal Productions is renowned for its ability to bring wildlife education to life on a scale never seen before.
Comedy Wild West Gunfight
Aug 03, 2019 | 4:30 PM
West Tent
The Wild West Goes Whack-o! when Sheriff Hoppalong Casually and Deputy Leon Jones strap on Big Iron and face off against dimwit desperado Bad Bob and his bumbling baby brother Bubba Bob.
Duck Races
Aug 03, 2019 | 5:00 PM
Grass Area
You can’t watch ducks race without smiling. Learn interesting facts about Mallard ducks throughout the show. Sixteen volunteers are chosen during each show to release the ducks in the race track. Prizes are given to the winners of each race.
Big Show Dance Club
Aug 03, 2019 | 5:30 PM
Pepsi Tent
Big screens, a laser show and music to keep you on your feet plan on late nights!
Sweeny Family Band
Aug 03, 2019 | 5:30 PM
West Tent
Take a little Hee Haw, add a couple of pinches of The Grand Ole Opry, sprinkle in a little Andy Griffith, simmer over down home humor, serve with a little “shine”…..and soon you’ll have a banquet of fun!
Mountain Bike Stunt Show
Aug 03, 2019 | 6:00 PM
Grass Area
As a young boy, Robbie had what might be called an obsession with biking. Through practice and determination, Robbie has become one of the top trials riders on the continent. The show features a multitude of stunts performed on a mountain bike.
Marty Davis
Aug 03, 2019 | 6:00 PM
Exhibit Hall
Marty will take you on a nostalgic trip through time… back to when the good guys wore white hats, kissed their ponies instead of the girls, headed the bad guys off at the pass and always caught’em in the end!
Comedy Wild West Gunfight
Aug 03, 2019 | 6:30 PM
West Tent
The Wild West Goes Whack-o! when Sheriff Hoppalong Casually and Deputy Leon Jones strap on Big Iron and face off against dimwit desperado Bad Bob and his bumbling baby brother Bubba Bob.
Duck Races
Aug 03, 2019 | 7:30 PM
Grass Area
You can’t watch ducks race without smiling. Learn interesting facts about Mallard ducks throughout the show. Sixteen volunteers are chosen during each show to release the ducks in the race track. Prizes are given to the winners of each race.
Bugology Show
Aug 03, 2019 | 7:30 PM
Exhibit Hall
Pacific Animal Productions is renowned for its ability to bring wildlife education to life on a scale never seen before.
Sweeny Family Band
Aug 03, 2019 | 8:00 PM
West Tent
Take a little Hee Haw, add a couple of pinches of The Grand Ole Opry, sprinkle in a little Andy Griffith, simmer over down home humor, serve with a little “shine”…..and soon you’ll have a banquet of fun!
Mountain Bike Stunt Show
Aug 03, 2019 | 8:15 PM
Grass Area
As a young boy, Robbie had what might be called an obsession with biking. Through practice and determination, Robbie has become one of the top trials riders on the continent. The show features a multitude of stunts performed on a mountain bike.
RATT in Concert
Aug 03, 2019 | 8:30 PM
Concert Area
Big Show Dance Club
Aug 03, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Pepsi Tent
Big screens, a laser show and music to keep you on your feet plan on late nights!
Fireworks
Aug 03, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Night Sky
Amazing fireworks display immediately following the concert.
To see the full schedule of events check out the Sweetwater Events Complex website here.