Wyoming’s Big Show Daily Schedule: Thursday, August 1

See what’s happening today at Wyoming’s Big Show at the Sweetwater Events Complex!
Thursday, August 1st
4-H Dog Show
Aug 01, 2019 | 7:30 AM
Grass Area
Showmanship, Obedience & Confirmation
4-H/FFA Goat Show
Aug 01, 2019 | 8:00 AM
Indoor Arena
Showmanship, Market & Dairy
Wool Judging
Aug 01, 2019 | 9:00 AM
Sheep Barn
4-H/FFA Beef Show
Aug 02, 2019 | 10:00 AM
Indoor Arena
Showmanship & Market
Main Gates Open
Aug 01, 2019 | 10:30 AM – 12:00 AM
Fair Animal Specialties Petting Zoo
Aug 01, 2019 | 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM
West Tent
Sure to be one the most memorable and talked-about attractions at the fair.
Giant Games
Aug 01, 2019 | 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM
Tents
Jenga and Yahtzee are family favorites and our giant versions are even more fun.
Bugology
Aug 01, 2019 | 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM
Exhibit Hall
Bringing wildlife education to life on a scale never seen before. Come see the immersive, interactive walk through exhibits that step you right into Bugology 1-0-Fun.
Bubble Tower
Aug 01, 2019 | 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM
Breezeway
Come chase the bubbles and enjoy the fun as the bubbles float across our breezeway!
Animal Cracker Conspiracy
Aug 01, 2019 | 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM
Strolling Grounds
These stilt characters leave beautiful and joyful impressions in the minds of their audience.
Chicken Rider
Aug 01, 2019 | 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM
Strolling Grounds
Lanky The Clown
Aug 01, 2019 | 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM
Strolling Grounds
Lanky, and his partners Smile Inspector and Sheriff Shorty, will be clowning around on the midway as well as hosting some of the family fun contests.
Duck Races
Aug 01, 2019 | 12:30 PM
Grass Area
You can’t watch ducks race without smiling. Learn interesting facts about Mallard ducks throughout the show. Sixteen volunteers are chosen during each show to release the ducks in the race track. Prizes are given to the winners of each race.
Bugology Show
Aug 01, 2019 | 1:00 PM
Exhibit Hall
Pacific Animal Productions is renowned for its ability to bring wildlife education to life on a scale never seen before.
Comedy Wild West Gunfight
Aug 01, 2019 | 1:30 PM
West Tent
The Wild West Goes Whack-o! when Sheriff Hoppalong Casually and Deputy Leon Jones strap on Big Iron and face off against dimwit desperado Bad Bob and his bumbling baby brother Bubba Bob.
Duck Races
Aug 01, 2019 | 2:15 PM
Grass Area
Marty Davis
Aug 01, 2019 | 2:30 PM
Exhibit Hall
Marty will take you on a nostalgic trip through time… back to when the good guys wore white hats, kissed their ponies instead of the girls, headed the bad guys off at the pass and always caught’em in the end!
Sweeny Family Band
Aug 01, 2019 | 3:00 PM
West Tent
Take a little Hee Haw, add a couple of pinches of The Grand Ole Opry, sprinkle in a little Andy Griffith, simmer over down home humor, serve with a little “shine”…..and soon you’ll have a banquet of fun!
Mountain Bike Stunt Show
Aug 01, 2019 | 3:30 PM
Grass Area
As a young boy, Robbie had what might be called an obsession with biking. Through practice and determination, Robbie has become one of the top trials riders on the continent. The show features a multitude of stunts performed on a mountain bike.
Bugology Show
Aug 01, 2019 | 4:00 PM
Exhibit Hall
Comedy Wild West Gunfight
Aug 01, 2019 | 4:30 PM
West Tent
Brown’s Amusement Carnival
Aug 01, 2019 | 5:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Carnival Special – 2 for 1 wristbands from 5pm to 7pm. Both people must be present
One of the best carnivals in the nation.
Duck Races
Aug 01, 2019 | 5:00 PM
Grass Area
Marty Davis
Aug 01, 2019 | 5:00 PM
Exhibit Hall
Big Show Dance Club
Aug 01, 2019 | 5:30 PM
Pepsi Tent
Big screens, a laser show and music to keep you on your feet plan on late nights!
Team Penning Sign-Ups
Aug 01, 2019 | 5:30 PM
Indoor Arena
Bugology Show
Aug 01, 2019 | 6:00 PM
Exhibit Hall
Sweeny Family Band
Aug 01, 2019 | 6:00 PM
West Tent
Karaoke Contest
Aug 01, 2019 | 6:30 PM
Exhibit Hall
We’ll crown Sweetwater County’s top karaoke singers. And you can win back stage passes.
Mountain Bike Stunt Show
Aug 01, 2019 | 6:30 PM
Grass Area
Team Penning
Aug 01, 2019 | 7:00 PM
Indoor Arena
Comedy Wild West Gunfight
Aug 01, 2019 | 7:00 PM
West Tent
Duck Races
Aug 01, 2019 | 7:15 PM
Grass Area
Sweeny Family Band
Aug 01, 2019 | 8:00 PM
West Tent
Mountain Bike Stunt Show
Aug 01, 2019 | 8:15 PM
Grass Area
Dylan Scott Concert
Aug 01, 2019 | 8:30 PM
Concert Area
Big Show Dance Club
Aug 01, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Pepsi Tent
